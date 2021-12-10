The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe sleep together, move duvet, and web suspects the scene; MC Mirella speaks up — watch!

It’s fire in the hay, and in the comforter too… After MC Gui and Aline Mineiro, this time, internet users pointed out “suspicious movements” under the cover of Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos in “A Fazenda 13“. The record went viral on the web this Thursday (9) and even MC Mirella, the dancer’s ex-wife, made comments on social media. The lines were considered indirect from those. Geez!

In the video, Dynho and Sthe are shown lying in the treehouse, sharing the same comforter. At a certain point, the child gets up and calls his colleague from confinement to return to the reality office, because, according to her, he was already sleepy. “If we could sleep here, we could sleep, right?!”, he replies. “I could! Will you sleep here?”, says Sthe.

Without understanding the question, the dancer makes a confused sound and the influencer repeats: “Want to sleep here?” “Oh, we can’t sleep here, they won’t let us sleep here”, returns Dynho. The problem was that, during the recording, the quilt was constantly in motion, even though it is not possible to say that the movements were “sexual in nature”, as some internet users suspected. Watch:

I have the impression that Dynho was beating a cake touching Sthe’s parts.

MC Mirella, who filed for divorce after her ex-husband approached Sthe Matos on the reality show, showed that she is very aware of what is going on in confinement, despite being single. While she hasn’t confirmed whether her posts were about viral video, the public believes they are. On her Twitter, the singer wrote today: “Whoa, the blankets shook”.

A short time later, the funkeira expressed herself again, saying that she will continue to comment and that, now, she is more certain of the decisions she has taken. “Guys, I don’t care anymore, I’m really commenting, I’m a commentator just like you”, stated. “Today, I woke up with real lightness and certainty of my choices and decisions”, finished.

End of relationships

On November 16, MC Mirella began the process of separating from her husband, Dynho Alves. The decision came a day after the singer made a series of outbursts on social media about the dancer’s behavior in “A Fazenda 13“. In recent weeks, both the pawn and Sthefane Matos have been criticized for the constant exchange of caresses and affectionate moments that star in the reality. Especially after Sthe suggested that he “groped” Dynho Alves’ private parts.

The news of the divorce was confirmed by the artist herself, on Twitter. “Out of respect for all those who accompany me on a daily basis, and who together participate in my good and bad moments, I would like to clarify that: Dynho decided to take on a relationship within the reality, whatever it may be and even even ‘fraternal’, as mentioned by him. But it is worth mentioning that, in addition to the audience, there is the family, the fans and I, Mirella herself”, began the text.

“Therefore, after carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible attitude, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already in progress, is the right one at the moment and irreversible. In this way, I inform that, on my part, there is no further position regarding this matter from now on and, from now on, I count on everyone’s understanding. On the other hand, I’m still rooting for Dynho there at ‘Fazenda’ and I wish, as always, lots of luck and success for him”, added yet.

Already Victor Igoh made the announcement this Monday (6), after a series of rumors and photos without an alliance. According to the influencer, he wanted to wait for the then fiancee, Sthe Matos, to leave the reality, but the latest events between her and Dynho Alves also contributed a lot to the decision.

“I would wait for the show to end or for Sthefane to leave to find her and at least try to understand why this behavior everyone is seeing. Since her entry into reality, I have watched, tireless times, scenes that contradict everything I believed to exist between us as a couple and family. However, I’ve always been more reserved about the subject, waiting for her return so we can talk, and she’ll clarify everything that was seen.”, started.

Victor continued, explaining why he decided to put an end to the engagement: “But after seeing new videos yesterday in which my own partner ASSUMES – through codes in a chat with her fellow inmate – some physical acts with the said ‘friend/brother’, and another video, even more intimate, which disregards – in an exaggerated way – the status she occupies out here and should occupy there, as a committed woman, I THINKING EVERYTHING. Therefore, taking into account what I want for my life, also my values ​​and – mainly – my mental and emotional health, I say that, today, 12/06/2021, my engagement with Sthefane came to an end.

Despite the announcement, he subsequently showered his ex-fiancée with praise. “It’s worth pointing out that the amazing mom and the warrior girl she is have no correlation to my frustration as a partner. These are two distinct things that we must respect and always consider. I apologize to the people who have always rooted for our relationship and the unity of our family. Our plans are just our plans. God does it His way. And His plan will always be the best for us”, finished. Check out: