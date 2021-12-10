The Farm 13: Mileide Mihaile is shocked live to discover support from Safadão’s mother, and sends a message to her; watch

Shocked, last! Mileide Mihaile was eliminated from “The Farm 13” this Thursday (9), and had some surprises involving her trajectory in rural reality. For starters, the influencer was stunned to learn that she received great support from her ex-mother-in-law, Dona Bill, mother of Wesley Safadão. The two have already played bullshit in the past.

In the Decompression Cabin, with Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa, Mileide said she was worried about the repercussions of her participation in the reality, especially after a fight with Solange Gomes, in which the ex-Banheira do Gugu talked about the influencer’s old relationship. Gomes even said that he would not treat Mihaile well just because she was Safadão’s ex-wife, and commented on the pension paid by the singer to their son.

“I was actually worried. I was sad and worried because I didn’t know how things were here. What happens? It destabilizes because you say: ‘This is my decision, this is something I chose, I want it, I’m the one who’s here with my chest open and I’m showing my face to hit’. So it has nothing to do with other people“, said.

“She wanted to use it like I was going to destabilize and maybe explode. I think she was looking for something from me that I couldn’t give her. I am like that and this is my way. It couldn’t be her“, completed Yhudy’s mother.

At that time, Lucas informed that even the influencer’s former mother-in-law campaigned and campaigned for her permanence. “I do not believe. Oh, Bill. i love you so much (I love you lots)! Did not expect. What good thing. So my worry is already resolved“he stated.

Mihaile was even surprised to discover the difference in the percentage of votes between her and Solange: just 0.1%. Gomes was left with 32.48%, while the eliminated one had 32.38%. “Oh, I don’t believe it, guys. Is this production serious?“I said, shocked. The ex-pea even joked that she would go back to the house after finding out about it. “And worse! Because I thought: ‘No, it was really bullshit, everything was wrong with me, I believed in what I wasn’t supposed to believe, I supported what wasn’t supposed to.’ Here comes a percentage of this“, he pointed out.

Still talking about her rivalry with ex-Banheira do Gugu, the influencer reflected: “I think she has a script ready for each participant, and she waits for the moment and she goes off strafing. Not why she does it. She said it was her game, I never played that game. she is a minefield“.