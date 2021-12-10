[The Game Awards 2021] Dune: Spice Wars Announced

Arrakis like you’ve never seen!

Dune: Spice Wars, game set in the fantastic universe created by the writer Frank Herbert and immortalized by the films, was announced during the The Game Awards 2021. The title was developed by Shiro Games and published by fucom.

Dune: Spice Wars it will be a 4X RTS, that is, a real-time action, amidst political intrigue, manipulation, wars and the fearsome sandworms. The game will be available for early PC access next year, although a date hasn’t been released.

Watch the trailer below:

Sebastian Vidal, CEO of Shiro Games said in an official statement (via CB):

“I think I speak for everyone at Shiro Games when I say that everyone is a fan of Dune, both the original book and Denis Villeneuve’s spectacular new movie. Being able to bring this universe to life as a strategy game is amazing,” declared. “The Dune universe is perfect for a strategy game. You have big factions, like House Atreides and House Harkonnen, with a rivalry that lasts for centuries. You have political intrigue, betrayal, and war, all centered on the most valuable substance in the universe: Spice. And then there’s the setting itself, Arrakis, a hostile planet full of hidden wonders to explore. Huge sandworms that can devour entire armies, sandstorms, spice pickers, all of which our amazing team of developers have incorporated into this game.”

Dune: Spice Wars will have early access to PC on 2022.

