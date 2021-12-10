The Game Awards 2021: “It Takes Two” named Game of the Year; see winners

“It Takes Two” was the big winner of “The Game Awards” 2021, held at the famous Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles (USA), this Thursday (9). The game produced by indie studio Hazelight and distributed by Electronic Arts (EA) won three awards, including “Game of the Year”, the most important of the night.

The title is fully cooperative and puts the two players in the roles of Cody and May, who are turned into little puppets after announcing their daughter’s divorce. The two go through several adventures and need to resume their relationship to return to normal size.

The game is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Seris X/S, and has a “Friend Pass”, which allows the player to invite a friend to play for free. Among the other nominees in the category were productions from famous franchises such as “Resident Evil Village”, “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” and “Metroid Dread”.

In addition to “Game of the Year”, “It Takes Two” also won the “Best Multiplayer Game” and “Best Family Game” categories. The racing game “Forza Horizon 5” also won three awards, for “Best Sound Design”, “Innovation in Accessibility” and “Best Sports/Racing Game”.

With nine nominations, “Deathloop”, from the famous studio “Bethesda”, was elected for “Best Direction” and “Best Art Direction”. Released less than a month ago. “Halo Infinite”, from the famous Microsoft franchise, won the category of “Players’ Choice”.

The award was founded in 2014 by video game journalist Geoff Keighley, who also presents the ceremony.

Check out all the winners:

Game of the Year

deathloop

It Takes Two



Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

best direction

deathloop

It Takes Two

return

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Choice of Players

Infinite Halo

Metroid Dread

It Takes Two

Forza Horizon 5

Resident Evil Village

best narrative

deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

MARVEL’s Guardians of the Galaxy



Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

best soundtrack

cyberpunk 2077

deathloop

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

MARVEL Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Sound Design

deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

return

Best Act

Erika Mori, Life is Strange

Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village

Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best “Continuous” Game

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Independent Game

12 Minutes

death’s door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Incryption

loop hero

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact



League of Legends

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Better Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best VR Game

hitman 3

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo 2

resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

deathloop

Far Cry 6

return

Best Adventure Game

Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

best RPG

cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise



best fighting game

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive



Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

It Takes Two



Mario Party Superstars

New Pokemon

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Warioware: Get it Together!

Best Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV



Evil Genios 2: World Domination

humankind

Incryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5



Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Best Multiplayer Game

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two



Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Best Independent Game Premiere

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Kena: Bridge of Spirits



sable

Valheim

Most awaited game

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Forbidden West horizon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

starfield

Best Content Creator

dream

Fuslie

gauls

Ibai

Grefg

Best Sports Game

Call of Duty

CS:GO

DOTA2

League of Legends



Valorant

Best Sports Player

Chris “Sim” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostylyev



Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best Sports Team

atlanta do

DWG Kia

Natus Vincere



sentinels

Team Spirit

Best Sports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championship



The International 2021

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

Valorant Champios Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Best Sports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “Engh” Sholokov

Andrii “D1AD3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun