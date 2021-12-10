The Game Awards 2021: “It Takes Two” named Game of the Year; see winners

“It Takes Two” was the big winner of “The Game Awards” 2021, held at the famous Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles (USA), this Thursday (9). The game produced by indie studio Hazelight and distributed by Electronic Arts (EA) won three awards, including “Game of the Year”, the most important of the night.

The title is fully cooperative and puts the two players in the roles of Cody and May, who are turned into little puppets after announcing their daughter’s divorce. The two go through several adventures and need to resume their relationship to return to normal size.

The game is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Seris X/S, and has a “Friend Pass”, which allows the player to invite a friend to play for free. Among the other nominees in the category were productions from famous franchises such as “Resident Evil Village”, “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” and “Metroid Dread”.

In addition to “Game of the Year”, “It Takes Two” also won the “Best Multiplayer Game” and “Best Family Game” categories. The racing game “Forza Horizon 5” also won three awards, for “Best Sound Design”, “Innovation in Accessibility” and “Best Sports/Racing Game”.

With nine nominations, “Deathloop”, from the famous studio “Bethesda”, was elected for “Best Direction” and “Best Art Direction”. Released less than a month ago. “Halo Infinite”, from the famous Microsoft franchise, won the category of “Players’ Choice”.

The award was founded in 2014 by video game journalist Geoff Keighley, who also presents the ceremony.

Check out all the winners:

Game of the Year

  • deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

best direction

  • deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • return
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Choice of Players

  • Infinite Halo
  • Metroid Dread
  • It Takes Two
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Resident Evil Village

best narrative

  • deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • MARVEL’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

  • deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

best soundtrack

  • cyberpunk 2077
  • deathloop
  • Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139
  • MARVEL Guardians of the Galaxy
  • The Artful Escape

Best Sound Design

  • deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Resident Evil Village
  • return

Best Act

  • Erika Mori, Life is Strange
  • Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6
  • Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop
  • Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village
  • Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best “Continuous” Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Independent Game

  • 12 Minutes
  • death’s door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Incryption
  • loop hero

Best Mobile Game

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends
  • MARVEL Future Revolution
  • Pokemon Unite

Better Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Best VR Game

  • hitman 3
  • I Expect You to Die 2
  • Lone Echo 2
  • resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

Best Action Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry 2
  • deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • return

Best Adventure Game

  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Psychonauts 2

best RPG

  • cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise

best fighting game

  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokemon
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • Warioware: Get it Together!

Best Strategy Game

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genios 2: World Domination
  • humankind
  • Incryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders Republic

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • It Takes Two
  • Knockout City
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Best Independent Game Premiere

  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • sable
  • Valheim

Most awaited game

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Forbidden West horizon
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
  • starfield

Best Content Creator

  • dream
  • Fuslie
  • gauls
  • Ibai
  • Grefg

Best Sports Game

  • Call of Duty
  • CS:GO
  • DOTA2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Best Sports Player

  • Chris “Sim” Lehr
  • Heo “ShowMaker” Su
  • Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostylyev
  • Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best Sports Team

  • atlanta do
  • DWG Kia
  • Natus Vincere
  • sentinels
  • Team Spirit

Best Sports Event

  • 2021 League of Legends World Championship
  • The International 2021
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • Valorant Champios Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Best Sports Coach

  • Airat “Silent” Gaziev
  • Andrey “Engh” Sholokov
  • Andrii “D1AD3” Horodenskyi
  • James “Crowder” Crowder
  • Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun

