The Game Awards 2021: “It Takes Two” named Game of the Year; see winners

“It Takes Two” was the big winner of “The Game Awards” 2021, held at the famous Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles (USA), this Thursday (9). The game produced by indie studio Hazelight and distributed by Electronic Arts (EA) won three awards, including “Game of the Year”, the most important of the night.
The title is fully cooperative and puts the two players in the roles of Cody and May, who are turned into little puppets after announcing their daughter’s divorce. The two go through several adventures and need to resume their relationship to return to normal size.
The game is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Seris X/S, and has a “Friend Pass”, which allows the player to invite a friend to play for free. Among the other nominees in the category were productions from famous franchises such as “Resident Evil Village”, “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” and “Metroid Dread”.
In addition to “Game of the Year”, “It Takes Two” also won the “Best Multiplayer Game” and “Best Family Game” categories. The racing game “Forza Horizon 5” also won three awards, for “Best Sound Design”, “Innovation in Accessibility” and “Best Sports/Racing Game”.
With nine nominations, “Deathloop”, from the famous studio “Bethesda”, was elected for “Best Direction” and “Best Art Direction”. Released less than a month ago. “Halo Infinite”, from the famous Microsoft franchise, won the category of “Players’ Choice”.
The award was founded in 2014 by video game journalist Geoff Keighley, who also presents the ceremony.
Check out all the winners:
Game of the Year
- deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
best direction
- deathloop
- It Takes Two
- return
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Choice of Players
- Infinite Halo
- Metroid Dread
- It Takes Two
- Forza Horizon 5
- Resident Evil Village
best narrative
- deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- MARVEL’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Art Direction
- deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
best soundtrack
- cyberpunk 2077
- deathloop
- Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139
- MARVEL Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
Best Sound Design
- deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
- return
Best Act
- Erika Mori, Life is Strange
- Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best “Continuous” Game
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Independent Game
- 12 Minutes
- death’s door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Incryption
- loop hero
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokemon Unite
Better Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best VR Game
- hitman 3
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Lone Echo 2
- resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- return
Best Adventure Game
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
best RPG
- cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
best fighting game
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokemon
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Warioware: Get it Together!
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genios 2: World Domination
- humankind
- Incryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Best Multiplayer Game
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Best Independent Game Premiere
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- sable
- Valheim
Most awaited game
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Forbidden West horizon
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- starfield
Best Content Creator
- dream
- Fuslie
- gauls
- Ibai
- Grefg
Best Sports Game
- Call of Duty
- CS:GO
- DOTA2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Sports Player
- Chris “Sim” Lehr
- Heo “ShowMaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostylyev
- Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
Best Sports Team
- atlanta do
- DWG Kia
- Natus Vincere
- sentinels
- Team Spirit
Best Sports Event
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- The International 2021
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- Valorant Champios Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Best Sports Coach
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “Engh” Sholokov
- Andrii “D1AD3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun
