The Game Awards 2021: See esports winners | sports

The Game Awards 2021 awarded, on Thursday night, the highlights of the game market this year, at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles, in the United States. Among the various categories of the event that is considered the Oscar of Videogames, there were those related to esports, such as the one that crowned the best content creator of 2021. Brazilian streamer Alexandre “Gaules” competed, but the prize went to the North YouTuber. American Dream.
— Just being here is a dream! One step at a time every time! Thanks to everyone who makes our impossible dreams come true!! I love you,” Gaules wrote in a Twitter post after Dream’s victory was announced.
Natus Vincere’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) team won Best Sports Team, while Ukrainian Oleksandr “s1mple” took the title of Best Sports Player of the Season. In 2016, the nickname of best athlete went to Brazilian Marcelo “coldzera”, who received the trophy from American swimmer Michael Phelps, the greatest Olympic medalist of all time.
Simple Ukrainian player with PGL Major Stockholm trophy — Photo: Stephanie Lindgren/PGL
Among the esports coaches, he beat the legendary South Korean coach Jeong-gyun “kKoma”, commander of the DWG KIA in the League of Legends world runner-up this season. LoL also won Best Sports Game and Best Sports Event for Worlds 2021.
Check out The Game Awards 2021 nominees and winners in esports-related categories:
Content Creator of the Year 2021
- dream
- Fuslie
- gauls
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Best Sports Game of 2021
- Call of Duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Sports Player of 2021
- Yes P
- showmaker
- Collapse
- simple
- TenZ
Best Sports Team of 2021
- Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)
- DWG KIA (League of Legends)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (Dota 2)
Best Sports Coach 2021
- Silent
- ENGH
- B1ad3
- Crowder
- haha
Best Sports Event of 2021
- Worlds Championship 2021 (League of Legends)
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021 (CS:GO)
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
- The International 2021 (Dot 2)