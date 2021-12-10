‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula will grab Baby in the bathtub | come around

Paula dreams of Baby
At first, Nedda (Elizabeth Savala) and her troupe will be taken aback, but soon they will surrender to the businesswoman’s products. While the women of the house try the creams, Paula will sneak out, looking for Neném. And guess where she’ll find him? In the bathroom! 😱
As soon as she opens the door, she’ll come face to face with the boy:
“This is where they keep the forbidden fruit!” Paula will exclaim.
Neném (Vladimir Brichta) dodges Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and says he made a new promise to the saint – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Baby will ask her what she wants, and the mighty one will say: “I’ve come to miss you.” Paula will remember that the player’s promise has already been broken, but he will claim that he made a new promise to the saint.
“What if I attack you in that bathtub? The saint can’t blame you,” will provoke Paula.
Without ceremony, Paula will grab Baby and kiss him. But loose, the dog, will start barking and will attract the attention of the whole family. Nedda and Neném’s ex-wives will show up and catch the businesswoman trying to get a cone out of the ace.
“Let him go now, you mad little minx!” Jandira will say.
Neném’s Family (Vladimir Brichta) expels Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) from the player – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
With no way out, Paula will be led to the door of the house. Nedda will advise the blonde to be patient and explain that Neném’s dream is to play again. It is then that the owner of Terrare will open her heart to all:
“I just want to say in my defense that I’m really enjoying Baby!”
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) confesses to Nedda (Elizabeth Savala) that she is in love with Neném (Vladimir Brichta) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
10 Ten
Friday
Guilherme confirms to Joana that he won’t finance the project and asks her not to tell Rose. Baby can’t stand up and everyone worries. Flávia has a nightmare, and Murilo tries to calm her down. Osvaldo manages to postpone Neném’s test. Cora sends Leco and Neco to look for Flávia. Paula has an idea for her creams, and Marcelo tells Carmen. Flávia decides to dance again and Murilo becomes jealous. Daniel feels uncomfortable, and Guilherme worries. Paula arranges with Ingrid to go to the cemetery. Flávia argues with Murilo, and Leco and Neco follow the dancer. Guilherme tries to stop Rose from talking to Joana.
