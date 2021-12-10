The number of deaths in an accident involving an immigrant truck in Mexico rises to 54; more than 100 were injured | World

The number of migrants killed in an accident on a road in Chiapas, Mexico, rose to 54, the state governor said on Friday (10). The wounded number 105 and, according to local press, at least three people are in serious condition in hospital.

The day before, a cart in which they were traveling clandestinely crashed into a wall and toppled over. The balance of victims was updated by Rutilio Escandón, governor of the state bordering Guatemala, the main point of access for irregular migrants in southern Mexico.

“Unfortunately 49 people died on the spot, and five while receiving medical care at the hospital,” Escandón wrote in a statement. “We have 105 wounded (83 men and 22 women) and we are still helping the wounded.”

The Mexican Public Ministry said it had launched an investigation to find the causes of the accident that ended in the death of dozens of people.

According to the Civil Defense, among the wounded, there are citizens from at least five countries in South and Central America – and 20 of them are minors (from 3 to 17 years old).

Mexican President Andrés Lopez Obrador lamented the accident in a social media message:

“I deeply regret the tragedy caused by the overturning of a truck in Chiapas, which was transporting Central American migrants. It is very painful. I send a hug to the families of the victims,” ​​he wrote.

The president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, also spoke. According to initial information, some of the deceased were from that country.

“I deeply regret the tragedy in the state of Chiapas and sympathize with the victims’ families, to whom we offer all necessary consular assistance, including repatriations,” wrote Giammattei.

Transporting migrants by truck is one of the most common methods used by people smugglers to introduce these people into Mexican territory, with the aim of reaching the country’s northern border and trying to cross into the United States, according to the Agence France Presse.

