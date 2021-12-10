The year Miami violence left so many dead that the city stored bodies in Burger King truck | World

“A lost paradise?” This question was on the cover of US Time magazine in its November 23, 1981 issue – 40 years ago. The paradise referred to by the magazine was South Florida, in the United States, considered “lost” due to the bloody situation that dominated the city of Miami and its surroundings.

That year, 621 people died violently – the highest number of homicides in a single year in the city’s history – and the press reported everything explicitly.

A woman shot dead on a Miami street, a man with a jugular cut off with a knife, a body rolling over a freeway after being pushed out of a moving car, a 4-year-old boy shot while walking hand in hand with his mother … so many were killed that the local coroner’s office had to rent (for the second year in a row) a refrigerated truck to store the bodies.

“The number of murders was frightening and the police department couldn’t keep up with cleaning up the killings,” writer and journalist Roben Farzad, author of the book Hotel Scarface: where cocaine, told BBC News Mundo cowboys partied and plotted to control Miami (“Hotel Scarface: where cocaine cowboys partied and conspired to control Miami.”

“A policeman compared [a situação] with pushing sand against the tide,” according to the writer, explaining that the spread of violence caused by drug trafficking in Miami, managed mainly by Colombians, intimidated witnesses and victims’ families.

“Nobody wanted to come to witness and the unidentified bodies kept piling up,” he recalls. “Until, discreetly, the coroner’s office asked to [a rede de lanchonetes] Burger King a freezer truck, to literally unload them.”

The freezer cost the city US$ 800 (about R$ 4.4 thousand) per month. It had already been rented the previous year (1980) to house bodies, when Miami had already registered the frightening mark of 573 homicides.

The equipment was used until 1988, as the wave of violence in Miami – then called the “American capital of murder” – lasted not just a summer, nor a few months. It was part of a cycle that began to take shape in 1979, exploded in 1980, and peaked in 1981.

Shooting in broad daylight

“Many things happened before [de 1981]. The first outbreak of violence took place in the summer of 1979, with the shooting in the commercial center of Dadeland,” according to Farzad.

This shooting took place on July 11, 1979, in broad daylight, between alleged Colombian traffickers, known as the “cocaine cowboys” – an expression created by a police officer who was at the crime scene that day, according to a report from the “Miami Herald” newspaper.

“Such a bold shootout in South Florida’s largest mall, between a [pizzaria] Cazzoli’s and a liquor store full of people was the high alert,” adds Farzad, who has studied Miami’s history in depth.

But the violence in South Florida has not multiplied just because of drug trafficking. Several developments have heightened tensions and frustrations between different ethnic groups, adding gunpowder to the time bomb.

2 of 3 In 1979, Arthur McDuffie was attacked by police for running a red light and died a few days later — Photo: Getty Images/BBC In 1979, Arthur McDuffie was attacked by police for running a red light and died a few days later — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

The Racial Disorders of 1980

In December 1979, former black marine and insurance salesman Arthur McDuffie was attacked by about ten white police officers after driving his motorcycle at a red light. The attack was so brutal that McDuffie fell into a coma and died a few days later.

Although the investigation led to several arrests, five months later, in May 1980, some of the agents, accused of responsibility for the attack, were acquitted by an all-white jury, even with evidence showing that they had covered up the crime.

This frustration has led to racial riots in Miami, which have resulted in the deaths of at least 18 people, more than 600 arrests and more than $100 million (BRL 550 million) in damage to destroyed property, mainly in the mostly African-American neighborhoods Liberty City and Town.

“People were just ripped from their cars and attacked,” says Farzad.

Lisandro Pérez, a professor at the Department of Latin American Studies and Latinxes at John Jay College, City University of New York (CUNY), explains that factors such as the emigration of the black middle class from Miami had an impact on the possibility of legitimate expression of their frustrations by the community in South Florida.

“Miami’s African-American community had not experienced disturbances like those seen in other North American cities in the 1960s in the north. [do país]”, he points out.

“Miami did not have the presence of characters such as Martin Luther King, for example, who were from the middle class, where African-American leaders generally come from”, according to Pérez.

In fact, until the 1960s, Overtown – a neighborhood in North Miami – was a thriving African-American community with a very active cultural life. But an urban renewal plan that led to the construction of several highways that literally crossed over the neighborhood devastated the region, making the community unviable.

Middle-class residents of Overtown emigrated to other cities, while low-income black residents moved to Liberty City, prompting the relocation of middle-class families in that neighborhood. Liberty City became a poorer area, abandoned by the state and in continuous structural segregation.

“Add to all this that, in that same month, the first ships from Mariel arrived,” says Pérez, referring to the mass exodus from the port of Mariel, in Cuba, which brought about 125 to south Florida. 1,000 Cubans in a period of six months, between April and October 1980.

After thousands of Cubans occupied the Peruvian embassy in the capital Havana in April 1980, then-President Fidel Castro allowed the departure of citizens who wished to leave the island. Thousands of boats then left Cayo Hueso, Florida – 170 km from Havana – towards Cuba, returning to the United States loaded with new migrants.

“The Mariel Exodus posed a huge threat, especially to the black community, but also to the white community of Miami,” according to Pérez, who is the executive producer of the documentary Más allá del mar (“Beyond the Sea”, in translation free) about the Exodus of Mariel.

“Until then, Cuban emigration had been ordered,” says Pérez. “In many cases, the Cubans were scheduled to settle, they were relocated to other parts of the United States, and these migrations did not pose much of a threat.”

“But when it started [o Êxodo de] Mariel, Cuban migration takes on a different face. [Era] a Cuban migration that the United States was unwilling to accept. It was disorderly and the impression was that the United States had no control over its borders,” adds the Cuban professor.

“Furthermore, these were sectors of Cuban society that had never been seen in such numbers before in the United States, especially the black, mixed and lower socioeconomic strata of Cuba,” describes Pérez.

About 2,000 Cubans who arrived in the United States during the Mariel Exodus were deemed “inadmissible” by the US immigration authority, according to Pérez. The professor clarifies that there is speculation about an unknown, even greater number of Cuban migrants with some kind of criminal record.

“In an environment marked by drug trafficking and the situation of the African-American population, the arrival of Mariel’s Cubans was like throwing gasoline on a fire”, compares Pérez.

Cubans already established in Florida tried to distance themselves from this migration and tried to maintain an image of successful exiles, “who contributed to life in the United States”, explains the professor.

On the other hand, the resentment of the white American community in Miami-Dade County was evident at the initiative that won a referendum revoking the county’s bilingual status.

Colombian wholesalers, Cuban distributors

The cocaine and its derivatives business encouraged violence in Miami.

US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) records published by The New York Times in 1981 indicate that 1980 federal agents in Florida seized 2,217 kg of cocaine, 384,525 kg of marijuana, and 15 million doses of Quaaludes (methaqualone). US$42 million (BRL 232 million) in cash, cars, boats, planes and other property were also confiscated.

3 of 3 Miami’s rampant violence caused a record 621 violent deaths in 1981 — Photo: Getty Images/BBC Miami’s rampant violence caused a record 621 violent deaths in 1981 — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

Time magazine, in the aforementioned article, stated: “Drug money has corrupted the banking sector, the housing market, the security forces and even the fishing industry, with fishermen abandoning the grouper and snapper in exchange for transporting loads of marijuana […] from cargo ships on the high seas to the mainland. About a third of homicides in the region are related to drugs.”

According to research by Roben Farzad, Colombians maintained the cocaine business, but used the Cubans to move the drug and distribute it throughout the Caribbean and along the coast of Florida. They also acted as local distributors.

“Colombians were the wholesalers, who showed up the least. They left the house at normal hours in the morning, lived as a family and went to church. But they depended heavily on the Cubans,” he explains.

“Many [cubanos] they had been trained by the CIA (the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States) in the Bay of Pigs, Cuba, knew the coast of Florida and knew how to do maritime evasion,” according to Farzad.

“At that time, [o narcotraficante colombiano] Pablo Escobar spent US$ 1,000 (BRL 5,500) on rubber bands for wads of bills,” according to Farzad. “For those who have so much cash, everyone is for sale.”

“When we talk about $50,000 (BRL 276,000) per kilo or the $5 billion (BRL 28 billion) surplus in Miami Federal Reserve money for 1980 and analyze how much each police officer earned – US$ 21 thousand (R$ 116 thousand) per year – we can understand that this policeman could receive a kilogram [de droga] and double your salary,” explains Farzad.

“Miami was, in fact, ungovernable, totally outside the law. It looked like the Western, but with a lot more deaths, a lot more money, where everyone was for sale and the institutions didn’t work”, he concludes.