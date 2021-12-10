“There’s no one culprit”

Vagner Mancini announced that he wants to remain at Grêmio in 2022. Today (10), after confirming the club’s relegation to Serie B, despite the 4-3 victory against Atlético-MG in Porto Alegre, the coach mentioned the campaign as 37 rounds on the Z4 and stated that the reason for the crash does not go by a specific name.

Grêmio entered the field needing the victory and two parallel results. One of them occurred: Bahia’s defeat by Fortaleza, at Castelão. But in Caxias do Sul, Juventude beat Corinthians.

“Obviously I’m staying. I want to stay, I’m not one to give up on things. I’m part of a winning generation at Grêmio. I knew it was difficult and when I did an account back there, before agreeing with Grêmio, it was 50% of the points. We came very close to that and it ended up not being enough. We won’t list all the mistakes, as there are several. But it’s important to say that we’re standing. As difficult as it may be. The night will be tough, but Grêmio has I have to stand up. Because of the size he is. I would like to expand on the answer and thank the fans who came to the stadium, played with the team and then chanted the name of the club,” said Vagner Mancini, Grêmio coach.

Mancini was hired by Grêmio after Felipão left. He led the team in 14 rounds and has a contract until the end of 2022.

“The club has already paid the price. To be relegated. And the people who form Grêmio today, and I heard Romildo (Bolzan Jr., Grêmio president) talking about measures that will be taken. And they need to be taken. It’s not normal Grêmio pass the entire championship in the Z4. Something was done wrong. It’s important to say that everyone expects there to be a culprit, but maybe not one. But several, “said Mancini.