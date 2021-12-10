Third dose with Pfizer: Check out the most common vaccine reactions | Brazil

THE Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19, which was developed in partnership with the German laboratory BioNTech, is already being applied in Brazilians as booster dose against the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
With an unprecedented technology, the immunizing agent uses synthetic messenger RNA, which helps the individual’s body to generate antibodies against the virus.
Like all vaccines, Pfizer’s immunizer can also cause reactions, although not everybody gets them.
According to the vaccine package insert, registered with the National Health Surveillance Agency, very rare cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer lining of the heart) have been reported after using Pfizer’s vaccine.
A nurse holds a vial of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine: Immunizer is already used as a booster dose in Brazil — Photo: Frank Augstein/Pool/AP Photo
Also according to the package insert, cases occurred more frequently in younger men and after the second dose of the vaccine and within 14 days after vaccination. “Usually they are mild cases and individuals tend to recover within a short period of time after standard treatment and rest”, states the package insert.
The company asks that, after vaccination, the user is alert to signs of myocarditis and pericarditis, such as shortness of breath, palpitations and chest pain, and seek immediate medical attention if they occur.
Also according to the package insert, between the Adverse reactions very common in third dose, that is, which occur in 10% of those who took the immunizing agent, are:
- Headache;
- Joint pain;
- Muscle pain;
- Injection site pain;
- Tiredness;
- Chills.
Among the common reactions, which occur between 1% and 10% of people who have received the vaccine, are:
- Enlarged lymph nodes (or bulges);
- Diarrhea;
- Vomiting;
- Fever;
- Swelling at the injection site;
- Redness at the injection site.
The unusual reactions, which occur between 0.1% and 1% of those vaccinated, are:
- rash (skin damage);
- Decreased appetite;
- Nausea;
- Pain in limbs (arm).