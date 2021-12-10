Tierry’s son undergoes new surgery after amputating foot | celebrities



Tierry and son, Adriel – instagram reproduction

Tierry and his son, Adrielinstagram reproduction

Published 12/09/2021 19:18

Rio – Son of Tierry and Lorena Allveis, six-year-old Adriel underwent repair surgery after having one of his feet amputated. Through Instagram, the singer talked about his son’s health. “My Dida is great, having to do some physical therapy and he had the surgery he needed to do again, but he’s fine. My son is a wonderful child, very loved, resilient”.

On the same social network, the boy’s mother said that the operation was successful. “My son amputated one of his feet four years ago. Last year he had to undergo repair surgery and now he has had to go through this repair surgery again. Anyway, everything worked out fine in the surgery, now he has to recover practically from scratch once more But with God everything is possible and I’m here firmly. But you know how it works, you know how it works, right? I cry every day asking God that everything will be alright soon. 100% focused on that. But it’s already alright and everything normalized and I come back to appear more”, she commented.

Lorena also used her social networks to lament the attacks she suffered after reporting her son’s surgery. Netizens accused her of using the boy’s image to ‘appear’ on the internet. “I don’t pretend to be famous. I’m not famous, I don’t have a fan club, I don’t have anything. Leave me alone. That’s all. I don’t attack anyone. That’s why I don’t post anything. I explained basically what happened. . […] Stop connecting my life with other people’s. He [Tierry] he’s Adriel’s father, I’m a mother and that’s it. What has to be resolved is resolved,” he said.

In 2017, Adriel was hospitalized for four months due to a septic shock caused by a bacteria. In October of this year, Tierry spoke about the illness that his son had in an interview with ‘É de Casa’, on TV Globo, in October. “I had my faith tested when my son was three years old. He had a septic shock from bacteria and he had five cardiac arrests. It was very difficult days, four months in the ICU. He used the so-called ECMO, the same used by Paulo Gustavo. He spent 45 days using a lung outside his body. Five times, we heard that Adriel couldn’t stand it and that the best thing was to let him go”, recalled the singer.