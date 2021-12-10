Tierry’s son undergoes new surgery after foot amputation

Tierry and his son, Adriel

News Summary:

Tierry said his son, 6-year-old Adriel, had to undergo further repair surgery after having his foot amputated about four years ago.

The little boy had a septic shock from bacteria and had five cardiac arrests in 2017 and had sequelae

“I cry every day asking God that everything will be all right soon,” declared the boy’s mother, Lorena Allveis

tierry told his followers this Thursday (9) that his son, Adriel, 6 years old, of the relationship with Lorraine Allveis, had to undergo a new surgery. The little boy amputated his foot about four years ago, after suffering a septic shock from bacteria, and had already undergone a repair operation in 2020, which had to be repeated.

“He’s great, he’s doing physical therapy because of the surgery he had to do again. But it’s ok. My son is a wonderful child, very loved and very resilient,” Tierry said in an Instagram video.

Lorena also talked about her son on her social network. “Now it’s practically recovering from scratch once more. But with God, everything is possible and I’m here firmly. But you know how it works, right. I cry every day asking God for everything to be alright soon. 100% focused in that”, he declared.

In October, in an interview with É de Casa, Tierry had already reported a little about when Adriel had to stay in an intensive care unit for four months in 2017. “He had a septic shock caused by bacteria and he had five cardiac arrests. Those were very difficult days”, he narrated.

During treatment, Adriel needed the help of ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation), used by Paulo Gustavo in his hospitalization due to complications caused by Covid-19.

“He [Adriel] spent 45 days using an out-of-body lung. Five times we heard that Adriel couldn’t stand it and that the best thing was to let him go,” recalled Tierry, who even prepared for the worst. “I had to accept the fact that I might lose my son.”