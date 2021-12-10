Tierry’s son undergoes new surgery after foot amputation

Son of Tierry and Lorena Allveis, the boy Adriel, 6 years old, underwent new surgery. He amputated his foot about four years ago and had to undergo another procedure. On Instagram, the influencer vented about the moment:

“My son amputated one of his feet four years ago. Last year he had to undergo repair surgery and now he has had to go through this repair surgery again. Anyway, everything worked out fine in the surgery, now he has to recover practically from scratch once more But with God everything is possible and I’m here firmly. But you know how it works, you know how it works, right? I cry every day asking God that everything will be alright soon. 100% focused on that. But it’s already alright and everything normalized and I come back to appear more”, said Lorena.

In 2017, Adriel was hospitalized for four months due to a septic shock caused by a bacteria. Recently, On the É de Casa program, Tierry spoke about the period that Adriel was in the ICU:

“I had my faith tested. He used the so-called ECMO, the same used by Paulo Gustavo. He spent 45 days using an out-of-body lung. Five times, we heard that Adriel couldn’t stand it and what’s the best was to let him go,” he recalled. “He had some sequelae, because it was really heavy. But he’s a perfect child, he didn’t have any kind of neurological sequel. And he’s a child who teaches us every day to have resilience”, said the singer, who dates the ex- BBB and singer Gabi Martins.