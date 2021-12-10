TIM is considering offering two models at different prices

During a press conference held this Wednesday (8), TIM Brasil executives began to give clues about how the operator will operate the 5G network plans. According to TIM’s revenue director, Alberto Grisseli, the company will offer at least two pricing models for the technology to the final consumer, one of which will be a standard offer, aimed at all customers, and the other for a more “sophisticated use” ”.

Another commented point was the availability of the technology. Executives have shown no interest in freeing up network access to all customers, claiming it makes no sense to create nationwide 5G offerings as audiences will be restricted because of the coverage schedule.

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) establishes that all capitals must have a 5G connection by July 2022, with at least one antenna for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Although he did not comment in detail about the technology’s implementation, Pietro Labriola, CEO of TIM Brasil, let it be understood that he considers placing different values ​​between access to 5G DSS and Standalone (SA).

“Having 5G DSS, an antenna in each city, is different from having 5G SA. The value is another. Can you get the same price? We are not going to open up the strategy, but the world works with different levels of service”.

“There are several variables to build different service packages to different consumers. Today DSS is available in a few neighborhoods. As 5G coverage advances, technology allows us to combine features and build tariff plans that address the needs of different types of customers. Allows you to create something for everyone and have something more sophisticated for more sophisticated customers. Our exercise is now to enter the capitals”, completed Alberto Griselli.

Although it has presented positions and indications, TIM executives have not explicitly left out whether it will charge more or whether it will need to contract specific plans for the client to have access to the 5G network. Another point stated at the press conference was that the operator’s customers will not need to change their chip to access the network.

TIM Brasil’s positioning is contrary to that of Vivo, which has already stated that the current packages of all customers will be automatically updated to the fifth generation of mobile internet. Claro stated that it will be necessary to migrate to a more modern SIM Card, according to the Uol Tilt website.