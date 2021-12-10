TIM must have at least two 5G plans with different prices and technologies

“Having 5G DSS, an antenna in each city, is different from having 5G SA. The value is another. Can you get the same price? We are not going to open up the strategy, but the world works with different levels of service”, he said.

At an event last Wednesday (8), TIM executives pointed out that the operator will offer two 5G plans, differentiated by the technology of DSS access and 5G Standalone and that they must, after all, have different prices. That’s because, as Alberto Griselli, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, said, there must be a standard offer and one that makes a “more sophisticated” use of the technology.

Griselli also stated that, as the 5G coverage advances, it will be possible to combine features and build different tariff plans, and he stressed that the goal now is to enter the capitals.

On the other hand, TIM’s CTIO, Leonardo Capdeville, pointed out that there are plans for different uses of the tracks auctioned off. The 2.3 GHz, for example, will be used to complement the transmission of the 4G network. The 100 MHz sold in the 3.5 GHz band, on the other hand, is the best thing about bossa, which will have more investments for more powerful services in the medium term.