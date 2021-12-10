TIM must have at least two 5G plans with different prices and technologies

At an event last Wednesday (8), TIM executives pointed out that the operator will offer two 5G plans, differentiated by the technology of DSS access and 5G Standalone and that they must, after all, have different prices. That’s because, as Alberto Griselli, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, said, there must be a standard offer and one that makes a “more sophisticated” use of the technology.
The CEO, Pietro Labriola, added:
“Having 5G DSS, an antenna in each city, is different from having 5G SA. The value is another. Can you get the same price? We are not going to open up the strategy, but the world works with different levels of service”, he said.
Griselli also stated that, as the 5G coverage advances, it will be possible to combine features and build different tariff plans, and he stressed that the goal now is to enter the capitals.
On the other hand, TIM’s CTIO, Leonardo Capdeville, pointed out that there are plans for different uses of the tracks auctioned off. The 2.3 GHz, for example, will be used to complement the transmission of the 4G network. The 100 MHz sold in the 3.5 GHz band, on the other hand, is the best thing about bossa, which will have more investments for more powerful services in the medium term.
The 26 GHz, finally, will be for the 5G, but Capdeville discarded the large-scale use of this band, at least for now.
“mmWave is a well-founded bet. In the past, we’ve reused spectrum with services that didn’t exist at the time they were purchased. Right now we see massive use of mmWave? No. But in the future, we’ll see. So I think that now we have to wait for the evolution of the use of this spectrum in the world”, he concluded.
