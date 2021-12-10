Timemania 1723 result of today, 12/09; prize is BRL 3.5 million – Country

In contest 1723, Timemania will draw a prize of R$ 3.5 million. You can follow the draw through Caixa Econômica Federal from 8:00 pm on Thursday, 12/09. To participate, the minimum amount is R$3.00.

Timemania contest 1723 result

17 – 20 – 28 – 32 – 34 – 36 – 50

heart team

31 – Grêmio/RS

See other drawings this Thursday (09)

How to play at Timemania?

To participate, you must choose ten numbers and a Heart Team. In each contest, seven numbers and a Heart Team are drawn. With three to seven hits, or the hit of a Heart Team, you win.

You still have the option to choose Surpresinha (when the system chooses the numbers for you) and/or Stubborn (when you keep the same game for 2 or 4 consecutive contests).

How to bet on the Internet?

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

  • Be over 18 years old;
  • Have a CPF;
  • Have an email;
  • Have a credit card with the main brands.

To register, follow the steps below:

  • Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br
  • Inform your personal data;
  • Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;
  • Complete the filling.

How to follow the contest live?

You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.


