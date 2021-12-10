Top Selling Used Cars in November 2021

The used market fell in November, with a reduction of 17.69% compared to the same period in 2020, as well as a decrease of 4.30% compared to October 2021.
There were 863,464 cars and light commercials traded last month, which indicates that consumers are no longer looking for used and used cars.
Alarico Assumpção Júnior, President of Fenabrave, explains:
“The result for the year to date shows that sales of used vehicles are still heated. It is natural that, little by little, the market will rebalance itself and show some volatility in transactions, also due to the gradual resumption of supply of new vehicles. Also because there is still a low supply of some of the most demanded models”.
In other words, the used market is returning to normal and now it is expected that the Fipe table will also stop inflating car prices.
After all, if demand declines, second-hand prices tend to fall, right? In the productive sector, the threat of a lack of chips still hinders a better forecast for 2022.
In used vehicles, the accumulated result for the year with 10,333,492 units reflects exactly this bad situation in the productive sector, where some assemblers did not produce regularly for months.
The increase in used car sales compared to 2020 is 25.26%. Among the brands, the most traded was VW, closely followed by Fiat and GM, practically tied.
By history, Ford remains fourth with Renault and Toyota together. In car models, the most popular are still preferred in business, with the Goal soaring as the best-selling among used cars.
In light commercials, Strada is mandatory in the lead.
Check below the 50 best-selling used cars and 50 light commercial vehicles in November 2021:
Automobiles
1st GOL 64,548
2nd PALIO 38,827
3rd UNO 37,061
4th CELTA 23,055
5th ONIX 21,956
6th FOX 20,549
7th COROLLA 20.100
8th KA 18.597
9th FIESTA 17,991
10th CORSA 17,888
11th SIENA 17,130
12th HB20 15,742
13th CIVIC 14,935
14th CLASSIC 14,616
15th SANDERO 13,856
16th PRISM 12,459
17th ECOSPORT 12,446
18th VOYAGE 11,937
19th FIT 9,500
20TH POLO 7,056
21st C3 6,723
22nd LOGAN 6481
23rd RENEGADE 6,237
24th GOLF 6,150
25th COMPASS 5,849
26th HB20S 5,789
27th VECTRA 5663
28th PALIO WEEKEND 5642
29th DUSTER 5633
30th BLEW 5,424
31st ASTRA 5,373
32nd HR-V 5,253
33rd CLIO 5.155
34th FIESTA SEDAN 5.041
35th POINT 4.892
36th SEDAN CROSS 4,824
37th COBALT 4,810
38º PARATI 4,790
39th CITY 4,541
40th FOCUS 4,491
41st UP 4,312
42nd TUCSON 4,211
43rd SPIN 4,191
44th MOBI 3,922
45th IDEA 3,890
46th KWID 3860
47th ARGO 3,716
48th PAJERO 3,702
49th AGILE 3,661
50th ETIOS HB 3,432
light commercials
1st STRADA 23,963
2nd SAVEIRO 17,636
3rd S10 12,837
4th HILUX 10,341
5th TORO 7,645
6th MONTANA 7,237
7th RANGER 6,300
8th FIORINO 4,987
9th KOMBI 4,446
10th L200 4,334
11th AMAROK 3801
12th FRONTIER 2650
13th DUCATUS 1481
14th F1000 1.411
15th MASTER 1,380
16th HR 1,366
17th PAMPA 1,329
18th D20 1,318
19th OROCH 1,227
20th COURIER 1,129
21st KANGOO 671
22º F250 661
23rd K2500 625
24th DOBLO 505
25th DAILY 35S14 502
26th D10 391
27th BOXER 336
28th SILVERADO 328
29th SPRINTER 313 306
30th BEAST 305
31st JUMPER 248
32º 2500 236
33rd PARTNER 232
34th HOGGAR 219
35th F100 188
36th TRANSIT 187
37th UNO 176
38º C10 175
39th SPRINTER 163
40º F75 162
41st TOWNER 155
42nd SPRINTER 311 142
43rd CHEVY 141
44th BANDEIRANTE 115
45th K2700 109
46th RUIYI 106
47º C20 102
48th H100 94
49th EXPERT 91
50th CHEVROLET 88