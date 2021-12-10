Top Selling Used Cars in November 2021

The used market fell in November, with a reduction of 17.69% compared to the same period in 2020, as well as a decrease of 4.30% compared to October 2021.

There were 863,464 cars and light commercials traded last month, which indicates that consumers are no longer looking for used and used cars.

Alarico Assumpção Júnior, President of Fenabrave, explains:

“The result for the year to date shows that sales of used vehicles are still heated. It is natural that, little by little, the market will rebalance itself and show some volatility in transactions, also due to the gradual resumption of supply of new vehicles. Also because there is still a low supply of some of the most demanded models”.

In other words, the used market is returning to normal and now it is expected that the Fipe table will also stop inflating car prices.

After all, if demand declines, second-hand prices tend to fall, right? In the productive sector, the threat of a lack of chips still hinders a better forecast for 2022.

In used vehicles, the accumulated result for the year with 10,333,492 units reflects exactly this bad situation in the productive sector, where some assemblers did not produce regularly for months.

The increase in used car sales compared to 2020 is 25.26%. Among the brands, the most traded was VW, closely followed by Fiat and GM, practically tied.

By history, Ford remains fourth with Renault and Toyota together. In car models, the most popular are still preferred in business, with the Goal soaring as the best-selling among used cars.

In light commercials, Strada is mandatory in the lead.

Check below the 50 best-selling used cars and 50 light commercial vehicles in November 2021:

Automobiles

1st GOL 64,548

2nd PALIO 38,827

3rd UNO 37,061

4th CELTA 23,055

5th ONIX 21,956

6th FOX 20,549

7th COROLLA 20.100

8th KA 18.597

9th FIESTA 17,991

10th CORSA 17,888

11th SIENA 17,130

12th HB20 15,742

13th CIVIC 14,935

14th CLASSIC 14,616

15th SANDERO 13,856

16th PRISM 12,459

17th ECOSPORT 12,446

18th VOYAGE 11,937

19th FIT 9,500

20TH POLO 7,056

21st C3 6,723

22nd LOGAN 6481

23rd RENEGADE 6,237

24th GOLF 6,150

25th COMPASS 5,849

26th HB20S 5,789

27th VECTRA 5663

28th PALIO WEEKEND 5642

29th DUSTER 5633

30th BLEW 5,424

31st ASTRA 5,373

32nd HR-V 5,253

33rd CLIO 5.155

34th FIESTA SEDAN 5.041

35th POINT 4.892

36th SEDAN CROSS 4,824

37th COBALT 4,810

38º PARATI 4,790

39th CITY 4,541

40th FOCUS 4,491

41st UP 4,312

42nd TUCSON 4,211

43rd SPIN 4,191

44th MOBI 3,922

45th IDEA 3,890

46th KWID 3860

47th ARGO 3,716

48th PAJERO 3,702

49th AGILE 3,661

50th ETIOS HB 3,432

light commercials

1st STRADA 23,963

2nd SAVEIRO 17,636

3rd S10 12,837

4th HILUX 10,341

5th TORO 7,645

6th MONTANA 7,237

7th RANGER 6,300

8th FIORINO 4,987

9th KOMBI 4,446

10th L200 4,334

11th AMAROK 3801

12th FRONTIER 2650

13th DUCATUS 1481

14th F1000 1.411

15th MASTER 1,380

16th HR 1,366

17th PAMPA 1,329

18th D20 1,318

19th OROCH 1,227

20th COURIER 1,129

21st KANGOO 671

22º F250 661

23rd K2500 625

24th DOBLO 505

25th DAILY 35S14 502

26th D10 391

27th BOXER 336

28th SILVERADO 328

29th SPRINTER 313 306

30th BEAST 305

31st JUMPER 248

32º 2500 236

33rd PARTNER 232

34th HOGGAR 219

35th F100 188

36th TRANSIT 187

37th UNO 176

38º C10 175

39th SPRINTER 163

40º F75 162

41st TOWNER 155

42nd SPRINTER 311 142

43rd CHEVY 141

44th BANDEIRANTE 115

45th K2700 109

46th RUIYI 106

47º C20 102

48th H100 94

49th EXPERT 91

50th CHEVROLET 88

[Fonte: Fenabrave]