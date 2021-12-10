Toyota SW4 GR-S 2022 arrives with a sporty look for R$ 415,790

Just over two weeks after launching the SW4 Diamond, the most luxurious proposed version of the SUV, Toyota announced the new SW4 GR-S. Contrary to what was imagined, the new sports configuration arrives to be positioned at the top of the SUV range, which comes imported from Argentina with a price of R$ 415,790 (R$ 9,000 more expensive than the SW4 Diamond).

For those who don’t remember the SW4 GR-S, it appeared here on Motor1.com when the first details of the SUV signed by Toyota Gazoo Racing were released by the Japanese brand. But talking about the new SW4 GR-S, it differs mainly on the front, which like Diamond brings full-LED headlamps with a new format and signature, as well as an exclusive bumper with the GR-S emblem in black and red on the left side of the air intake. The fog lamp region has an additional body color beading.

Other aesthetic novelties are the 18-inch alloy wheels with GR badges, exclusive rear spoiler (and considerable size) and also the rear bumper with “aerodynamic diffuser”, as Toyota claims. The new SW4 GR-S will be sold with only two color options, being Black Mica or the bicolor painting in Pearl White with a black roof.

Going to the cabin, you can’t help but remember the Corolla GR-S, as the seats feature the same pattern that combines suede leather with contrasting red stitching, in addition to the seats have a perforated finish and headrests with the Toyota emblem Embroidered Gazoo Racing. The steering wheel also has micro-perforated leather casing and red stitching, while the cranksets are finished in aluminum.

Though not limited, the SW4 GR-S still gets a nameplate on the console with the unit number – all to maintain an aura of exclusivity. Other details are for the instrument panel, which has a small 4.2” TFT screen with exclusive welcome animation in the GR-S version.

There is nothing new in relation to engine, as the SW4 GR-S has the same 2.8 turbodiesel engine with 204 hp and 50.9 kgfm of torque, the same as the other versions of the utility vehicle. The transmission is automatic with 6 speeds and 4×4 traction with reduced. Although it has nothing new in the engine, the SUV features a unique suspension design that adopts monotube-type shock absorbers. In practice, Toyota claims that the change in the damping system made the SUV firmer and with a lower level of body roll, which also made the steering more direct and progressive.

To justify the BRL 415,790 ordered for the SW4 GR-S, Toyota filled it with equipment. Thus, the SUV features a wireless cell phone charger, two-zone digital air conditioning, trunk opening with foot movement sensor, camera system with 360 vision, rear cross traffic alert and blind spot alert. It also adds an 8” multimedia center, JBL sound system with 10 speakers and a subwoofer, adaptive cruise control, lane change alert, stability and traction controls, blind spot monitor, 7 airbags, brake assistance. emergency, among others.