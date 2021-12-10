Troubled real estate financing doubles since 2018; BC monitors risk | finance

The Central Bank (BC) is monitoring the risks of real estate credits with resources from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS), a market dominated by Caixa Econômica Federal, due to the increase in problematic assets – in other words, non-performing operations or that were renegotiated after clients delayed payment of installments of the financing.

The problematic operations jumped from BRL 14.428 billion in December 2018, the end of the Temer government, to BRL 29.334 billion last September. The default rate of operations rose from 1.47% to 2.45% in the same period.

Main FGTS agent, Caixa discusses with BC the criteria for accounting for problematic assets

The Central Bank’s warning was given in the Financial Stability Report (REF) for the first semester, which noted that problematic real estate credit assets with FGTS resources continued to grow, contrary to what occurred with the total credit portfolios of the group of banks.

“There was a relevant increase in the materialization of risk for loans with FGTS resources”, states the document, which maps all the risks of the financial system. “The biggest increase in terms of troubled assets is for borrowers with an income of less than two minimum wages. Even with the improvement in the economic scenario, the level of problematic assets in this line remained at a high level, and, therefore, this is a portfolio to be observed in terms of a prospective risk scenario.”

The Central Bank, in the report, makes a reference to the FGTS real estate credit system as a whole, without mentioning financial institutions in particular. But Caixa holds 93.8% of that market. In September, its portfolio totaled BRL 332 billion, compared to a total portfolio of BRL 354 billion, including public and private financial institutions.

Experts heard by Value claim that the rise in problematic assets may be linked to the effects of the pandemic. “Low-income families are the most affected by the loss of jobs and income”, says Bolivar Moura Neto, former executive secretary of the FGTS Board of Trustees. “Economic activity recovered at first, but now it has cooled down, and this has an impact on family income.”

The FGTS is the main source of funds for social housing programs.

In the first wave of the pandemic, in 2020, default risks increased for almost all operations, and banks took initiatives to renegotiate debts, supported by measures created by the Central Bank itself. These renegotiations caused the banks’ so-called troubled assets to soar. Since then, however, with the progressive reopening of the economy, the volumes of problematic assets have had a downward trajectory.

In real estate credit, however, there are two different behaviors. Problem assets in savings account loans, aimed at higher-income families, peaked at BRL 11.6 billion in June 2020, reflecting renegotiations during the pandemic, but fell to BRL 10.4 billion last September. The FGTS problematic assets have been on a continuous upward trajectory since 2018.

Defaults on loans made with savings account funds, in turn, rose to 1.69% in March 2020, in the first wave of the coronavirus, but then retreated to the rate of 0.86% in September. As a result, delinquency is lower than the 0.99% index of December 2018. Delinquency in FGTS financing peaked at 3.23% in March 2020. Afterwards, it decreased to 2.45%, but the index is still higher than the 1.47% of December 2018.

O Value found that, at the federal bank, the deterioration in the default rate is partly attributed to a change in strategy. Until the Temer government, Caixa took over properties with three installments in arrears. As a result, the bank no longer had non-performing loans and, on its balance sheet, started carrying repossessed properties. This reduced the default rate, which is the ratio between overdue operations and the stock of credit operations.

During the Bolsonaro government, the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, started to favor negotiations with customers with overdue payments. This strategy contained the increase in the number of repossessed properties, but, on the other hand, it increased the default rate.

Privately, experts heard by the Value they say that the exact balance between repossessions and renegotiations is not trivial. If the bank is very firm in repossessing collateral, it can accumulate a very large inventory of real estate on the balance sheet – and its massive sale can drive prices down and cause losses. On the other hand, if Caixa takes back few properties, problematic assets grow and there is an incentive to default.

The Central Bank publishes statistics on repossessed properties, the so-called non-own-use assets. They shrank from BRL 22.6 billion in December 2018 to BRL 18.8 billion in September 2021. These numbers encompass all housing credit lines, including those with free funds and passbook, as the statistics do not discriminate these data only for the FGTS credit.

Caixa recorded a 38.2% increase in provisions for bad debts of total real estate credit (the balance does not discriminate specific FGTS values) since 2018, well above the 22% expansion of its housing portfolio. In the same period, the volume of Caixa’s total real estate credits classified with the lowest risk level ratings, from E to H, rose just over 60%, to R$ 16.5 billion. In these ranges, loans that are at least 90 days past due are classified.

Questioned by Value, Caixa claims, through its press office, that it is discussing with the Central Bank changes in the classification of problematic assets.

“Problem assets refer to any payment flow issue. Therefore, they encompass all breaks and partial payments offered to customers in 2021 to help face the crisis resulting from the covid-19 pandemic”, says the bank, noting that these renegotiations were supported by regulations of the National Monetary Council (CMN ). “This form of marking is under debate with the Central Bank, as Caixa does not understand the pause or partial payment as a problematic asset”.

The state-owned bank also maintains that default rates, problematic assets, provisions and the risk rating of operations “do not pose risks to the bank’s results and balance sheet”. According to Caixa, the credit portfolio has a low ratio between the values ​​of loans and guarantees (the so-called “loan to value”), of 49%. In addition, he maintains, the bank has a high capitalization ratio in relation to the Basel minimum requirements.