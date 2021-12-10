Tullius turns Christian’s life into a nightmare; learn how· TV news

Túlio (Daniel Dantas) will turn Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond)’s life into hell in Um Lugar ao Sol. After discovering that the Goiás man took the place of the rich twin, the executive will appear by surprise at the family meeting and tell the young man who knows all about the farce in the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In this Friday (10)’s chapter, Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão) will ask Ravi (Juan Paiva) to take him to Araras, in the mountainous region of Rio, where the family is gathered for Santiago’s birthday (José de Abreu ). Mouth open, he will blurt out on the way he found out about Christian.

The driver will then decide to take drastic action to protect his best friend. He will leave Tulio abandoned on the road. The villain, however, will see an old abandoned car, will not think twice and will buy it.

Globe TV/Playback Tullius will appear by surprise Ruth’s lover (Pathy Dejesus) will arrive at the country house, and Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will not understand why he is in that vehicle. “Calm down, you’ll understand, Renato… Or rather: you’ll understand now, Christian dos Santos”, will fire the evildoer. Túlio, however, will go back on his decision to reveal the truth to the Assunção family. The villain will find it more advantageous to have the boy involved in his scheme to embezzle money from the Redeemer. Afraid of losing his breast and ending up in prison, Lara’s ex-boyfriend (Andréia Horta) will fall for blackmail.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

