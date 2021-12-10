Twins share the same fiance and wish to become pregnant with him at the same time

The Australian twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque, 35, who call themselves “the most identical in the world”, caught the attention of social networks for sharing the same fiance and for wanting to become pregnant with their partner at the same time.

About the subject

In addition to seeing themselves as exactly equals, the sisters also feel that they are inseparable. They eat, sleep, shower, work out, shop and even have sex together.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

The sisters live in Perth, Australia, and exposed their 10-year relationship with electrician Ben Byrne, 37, on TLC’s reality show, “Sisters to the Extreme.”

During the episode, they show that they measure their body temperature daily to know when they are ovulating and noticed that they are both fertile at the same time of month.

According to them, the relationship is calm and there is no dispute between the two in the relationship. “We never feel jealous because we know he loves us the same way,” said one of the twins.

But the similarity of the two is not just thanks to genetics. The twins spent an average of R$ 2 million to have “the same face”, and control both food and exercise to eat the same amount of calories and practice the same amount of physical activity.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags