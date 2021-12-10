UFC 269: Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña argue during press conference in Las Vegas | combat

The atmosphere heated up between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña at the press conference between the top names of UFC 269 last Thursday in Las Vegas. The fighters, who will be the co-main event of the event, with the organization’s bantamweight belt in dispute, exchanged provocations throughout the interview. Lioness did not make the challenger comfortable at any point in the interview. Whenever Peña was asked about the fight, the girl from Bahia interrupted her and said that she herself knew she wouldn’t win on Saturday.

Asked if, if she beat Amanda Nunes, there would be an immediate rematch, Julianna Peña said yes, and that she would stay in the division rather than fluctuating between two weight divisions.

– Yes, I’ll give her an immediate rematch, and I’ll win again, to have a record of 11 wins and two losses, the best in bantamweight history. As for moving up to featherweight, I don’t know. I’m very comfortable at bantamweight, which is my division. But it may be that I change my mind when I get there – said the American.

– You know that won’t happen, don’t you? You’re not going to be the champion, girl,” Amanda replied, interrupting Peña.

– We’ll find out on Saturday night. One of us will be very wrong after the fight – said the American of Venezuelan origin.

Check out the best moments from the UFC 269 press conference (statements in English):

In another moment of the interview, Peña talked about her journey to the title dispute, and Amanda Nunes once again provoked her.

– You didn’t beat anyone. Who did you win to be here?

– I ended up with the fighter who killed you – said the American, remembering her victory over Cat Zingano, the last fighter to beat the Lioness.

– How long ago did this happen? You’re living in the past and you’re delusional if you think you can beat me. Get it through your head: you’re going to lose! – replied the champion.

Garbrandt and O’Malley must be contained

Another highlight of the press conference was the discussion between Cody Garbrandt and Sean O’Malley. Even currently playing in different categories – Garbrandt, who is a former bantamweight champion, will make his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France, while O’Malley will face Brazilian Raulian Paiva at bantamweight.

The two exchanged provocations. O’Malley said that Garbrandt had run away from bantamweight because he no longer had the chin to withstand the pressure in the division, and Garbrandt replied that, if he had stayed, he would have knocked him out without difficulty. The teasing continued until O’Malley asked when Garbrandt would return to face him. The former champion stood up and said, “Right now!” The security guards acted quickly, interposing the two fighters, who ended up returning to their places.

Charles do Bronx and Dustin Poirier stare hard

The protagonists of the main event of the night, which will involve the organization’s lightweight belt, Charles do Bronx and Dustin Poirier showed respect for each other, but also confidence in their victories. The two made a tough but unprovoked look after the press conference.

O Combat broadcasts UFC 269 live and exclusively next Saturday from 7:00 pm (GMT). At the same time, SportTV 3 and Combat.com display the “Warming Combat” and the first two fights; the site follows the event in Real Time. On Friday, the eve of the event, Combate and SporTV 3 will broadcast the ceremonial weigh-in from 6 pm (GMT).

UFC 269

December 11, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (0am, Brasília time):

Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs. Dustin Poirier

Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva x Sean O’Malley

PRELIMINARY CARD (19:30, Brasília time):

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz x Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Middleweight: Jordan Wright vs Bruno Armored

Middleweight: André Sergipano x Eryk Anders

Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield

Flyweight: Alex Perez v Matt Schnell

Featherweight: Ryan Hall v Darrick Minner

Bantamweight: Randy Costa v Tony Kelley

Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Pedrita