UFC 269: Amanda Nunes promises to submit Julianna Peña and opens doors for Kayla Harrison | combat

Owner of bantamweight (up to 61kg) and featherweight (up to 66kg) belts and coming from 12 consecutive victories. Amanda Nunes’ retrospective speaks for itself and the confidence shown by the Lioness before facing Julianna Peña in the co-main event of UFC 269 is justifiable. For the confrontation this Saturday, in Las Vegas (USA), the Brazilian guaranteed that the fight will not reach the judges’ decision and believes that the American is making the same mistake as her other opponents.

– Everyone knows that I have very great knockout power and, if I find a hole, I will definitely knock it out. If I find fault on the ground, I can finish. Don’t blink your eye. Guys from Brazil, stay tuned on the television because I’m going to wait for her to make a mistake and, for sure, I’m going to finish this fight. I think when the cage door closes, everyone is dangerous. She’s an athlete who has nothing to lose, I’m the one who has, she’ll come out on top with everything. I have to be well prepared to assimilate these moments, not play her game. That’s what she wants to do, come to “dirty boxing”, grab, that she thinks in her head that it’s the way she’s going to beat me, and several opponents, like her friend Miesha Tate, have the same style. I have experience with this type of fighter, everyone comes to grab me, but I come from grappling. They are thinking the wrong way. Julianna is thinking the same way as all the opponents I’ve won – she said, when Combat.com.

Amanda Nunes co-mains UFC 269 against Julianna Peña this Saturday — Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues

At 33, Amanda said that she still intends to fight for a long time and that she is surprised in training with her own ability to evolve.

– I’ll defend that belt until I’m not walking anymore. I like to feel the adrenaline of “Fight Week”, I like everything that involves fighting, I enjoy it, it’s hard to say goodbye because to live and breathe I need the adrenaline of fighting. If you take that adrenaline, I die. It’s part of my life and I’m very happy. We say “I’m going to retire” and everything, because my mother wants to, she always says: “This is the last one, right, my daughter?”. But it’s very difficult to talk. I’ve already thought, I look at the belt and there’s no way I can’t put it into play. There’s no way. Are you going to be an ornament now? I’ll put it into play. I’m fine, healthy, evolving, I learn something new from my coaches every time, I manage to apply it to sparring, improve at all times. It motivates me. Knowing that I’m going to be 34 years old and I’m still reaching a level that surprises me myself. Things I do in training and I want to see him come out of the fight. I have great expectations, like you too.

This Wednesday, UFC president Dana White said he is negotiating with two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison, teammate of Amanda Nunes on American Top Team (ATT). The Brazilian declared that this would not be an obstacle for them to face each other for the featherweight belt, if Ultimate hires the American.

– This is MMA, it already happens a lot in the gym, many athletes fight among themselves, there’s no way to avoid it, it’s an open gym. She even trains with my trainers too, that’s it. Suddenly, if it happens, we are there, I have to defend. Then there won’t be any problem meeting us at the gym, training again, that’s really professional. The category is open, UFC is an event looking for new talents, Kayla is very talented, strong, she has a lot to offer – he concluded.

UFC 269

December 11, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (0am, Brasília time):

Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs. Dustin Poirier

Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva x Sean O’Malley

PRELIMINARY CARD (19:30, Brasília time):

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz x Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Middleweight: Jordan Wright vs Bruno Armored

Middleweight: André Sergipano x Eryk Anders

Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield

Flyweight: Alex Perez v Matt Schnell

Featherweight: Ryan Hall v Darrick Minner

Bantamweight: Randy Costa v Tony Kelley

Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Pedrita