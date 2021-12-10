UK announces new restrictions to contain Ômicron

(ANSA) – Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, announced on Wednesday (8) the introduction of new restrictions measures to curb the spread of the Ômicron variant.

During a press conference, the British prime minister released the “plan B” of the government’s strategy in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, which provides for the extension of the use of masks, especially in closed places, the return of remote work and the presentation of the health passport.

According to Johnson, “it is not yet possible to say whether the severity of the new strain is less than the others” and that, for this reason, it was better to adopt isolation measures.

The British prime minister pointed out that the number of contagions of the variant “is growing much faster” than Delta and that the cases of Ômicron can double every two or three days.

Under the new measures, from next Monday (13), the British will be advised to work remotely whenever possible, to reduce mobility. The mandatory nature of masks in closed places takes effect this Friday (10) and will also apply in cinemas and theaters.

Starting next week, the health passport will also be introduced in closed events, such as night parties.

Finally, Johnson said that if booster doses prove effective against the variant, restrictions could be relaxed again. The implementation of the so-called “Plan B” is a bet by the British government to try to encourage national vaccination, after having avoided imposing new rules despite indications from health authorities.

He also warned that the new measures will help the country’s public health service, the NHS, to understand how the new strain acts. According to Johnson, despite official numbers registering 568 cases of Ômicron in the country, the real numbers should be close to 10 thousand.

Earlier today, pharmaceutical company Pfizer said that the immunizing agent is capable of protecting against Ômicron, as long as it is applied in three doses.

