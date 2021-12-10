Understand the new foreign exchange law: higher travel limit, dollar bill and guarantee for ‘international PIX’ | Economy

Afterwards, the National Monetary Council (CMN) and the Central Bank will still have to define specific regulations and establish an adaptation period for the market. With that, the new rules can take up to a year to take effect.

Among the changes, the law will allow:

a higher limit for travelers to take foreign currency on international travel;

currency trading between Brazilians observing the US$500 limit;

opening accounts in foreign currency in the country (observing BC rules);

and the beginning of discussions on the international PIX (see below in this article).

The most controversial point of the proposal is the one that transfers from the National Monetary Council to the Central Bank the competence to authorize new sectors of the economy to maintain accounts in foreign currency in the country.

Currently, dollar accounts are only available to specific segments, such as agents authorized to deal in foreign exchange, issuers of credit cards for international use, insurance companies and tourism service providers.

Last year, when the project was announced, the institution’s regulation director, Otavio Damaso, recalled that some segments, such as companies in the oil sector and embassies in other countries, may already have accounts in dollars in Brazil.

He added, at the time, that the project authorizes this expansion to other segments “within a medium and long-term process, natural within the convertibility of the real, one of the project’s objectives.”

The law approved by Congress and sent to sanction provides that:

the purchase and sale of foreign currency between individuals (a practice currently prohibited) will be allowed, with a limit of up to US$500. The objective is to enable the sale of leftover foreign currencies after the end of an international trip, for example. Transactions carried out by professionals on a recurring basis, that is, by the so-called "dollars", remain prohibited.

the declaration of currency in cash for international travel, entering and leaving Brazil, will be mandatory from US$ 10 thousand – currently, more than R$55 thousand. The argument is that the previous limit of R$ 10 thousand, instituted in 1995, is outdated. The new limit, referenced in dollars, would be in line with what happens in the rest of the world.

conditions will be created for new business models linked to innovations in transfers and payments abroad and from foreigners in Brazil – and the services can also be performed by fintechs (small technology companies in the financial sector). The objective is to open up the horizon for the use of technology in this market and make these operations cheaper. The National Monetary Council and the BC should regulate the new business models.

infrastructure projects, usually long-term, may be referenced in foreign currency if there is an international investor involved. The objective is to facilitate understanding, the contribution of resources and the return to investors from another country. In addition, the CMN will be able to predict new situations for contracts having foreign currency as a reference.

transfers in reais outside Brazil will be authorized. Currently, individuals or companies have to sign an exchange contract, in another currency, to send funds abroad. The Central Bank's objective is to encourage the international use of the real.

people and companies will be able to pay bills in Brazil in foreign currency, in some situations. This will be possible in foreign trade contracts; when a party involved is from another country, or in "leasing" contracts, among others.

Brazilian banks may finance the purchase of Brazilian exports abroad. Today, the law prevents this operation. With that, argues the BC, there will be greater competitiveness of Brazilian products on the international market.

imports can be paid even without the entry of the goods in Brazil. Currently, there are restrictions on payments referring to amortization and interest on long-term import financing without the goods entering Brazil.

the bureaucracy for the entry of foreign investors in Brazil will be reduced. Currently, small and medium-sized foreign investors are unable, for example, to invest in Tesouro Direto (a program for the purchase and sale of government bonds by individuals over the internet).

a Brazilian exporter who receives funds abroad may lend them to a subsidiary of the company outside the country. Today, this is prohibited. The objective is to increase the competitiveness of Brazilian companies.

International PIX and Digital Real

The new foreign exchange law also paves the way for the implementation, in the future, of the so-called international PIX, that is, the possibility of transferring resources abroad in real time through the tool developed by the institution. The new functionality is under study by the Central Bank.

According to the institution, the new legislation on exchange, with greater liberality, also favors the implementation of the digital real — whose guidelines were released in May this year. BC expects the virtual currency to be available within three years.

The digital real will focus on new technologies, such as the so-called “internet of things” – technological evolution that will connect more objects to the internet – and smart contracts (which guarantee the security of the agreement’s execution, using blockchain technology for this purpose) .

The BC also informed that the currency will facilitate payments and purchases abroad. However, the quotation of the digital real in relation to other currencies may differ from the traditional real. Unlike cryptocurrencies, however, they are insured by central banks and have less volatility.

The BC hopes that, as it is digital, it will be cheaper to transfer resources abroad, or to pay for services and products contracted in other countries.

“If you have an agreement to transfer funds digitally with other BC’s, it makes it much easier. It avoids the physical flow, and the cost is very low, efficient,” said Fabio Araujo, coordinator of the work on the institution’s digital currency in May.

In August, Pix was already the second most used payment method in Brazil

Free movement of capital

According to the Central Bank, the new legislation is based on the “free movement” of capital and on carrying out operations in the foreign exchange market in a less bureaucratic manner.

The institution argues that the current foreign exchange legislation began to be structured in 1920 – one hundred years ago –, in a context of shortage of foreign currency, and which is no longer consistent with a globalized economy.

According to the institution, the new legislation represents “an important step towards increasing the international convertibility of the national currency, by simplifying both its use abroad and its use by international agents in Brazil”.

The BC also says that the new law will provide greater legal certainty, consolidating in a text more than 400 scattered articles and revoking several old provisions, considered obsolete. The new law contains 30 articles.