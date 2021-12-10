Understand the phenomenon that left a state of calamity

An extratropical cyclone formed off the south coast of Brazil helped cause heavy rains in southern Bahia cities yesterday. The state government decreed a state of calamity in 24 municipalities. Images shared on social networks show cities completely flooded, such as Jucuruçu, Nova Alegria and Itamaraju, which recorded a volume of 450 mm of rain. Sections of highways were also damaged by rain.

The bad weather should continue today. According to MetSul, on Tuesday (7), a low pressure center began to deepen off the coast of Rio de Janeiro and moved south through the Atlantic Ocean. As it moved to the south, it began to deepen into open sea, starting to organize a spiral of clouds typical of cyclonic formation, which occurred during this Thursday.

The low pressure center that formed the phenomenon is further north than usual, which made it form a front at the height in the northeast of Minas Gerais, north of Espírito Santo and west and south of Bahia.

Meteorologists point out that the cyclone should intensify even more today, but without passing close to the Brazilian coast. According to Luiz F. Nachtigall, meteorologist at MetSul, “because it is far from the coast, the extratropical cyclone does not pose risks in southern Brazil.”

“On the contrary, as it is common for this type of phenomenon to drive dry air to the West of its position, what brings is sunshine and the predominance of steady weather. This storm at sea was also responsible for bringing cooler air from the maritime trajectory with frost in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, in addition to the winter climate in the city of São Paulo,” he explains.

Satellite image shows the formation of the extratropical cyclone in the Atlantic ocean Image: Reproduction/MetSul

According to Climatempo, in the south of Bahia the rain starts to decrease on Saturday, but the west of the state is still very heavy. It’s from the sunday (12), that rain generally decreases in the state.

‘Evaluation only after the water drops,’ says governor

Last night, the state government set up a task force to send aid to the municipalities of Teixeira de Freitas, Jucuruçu, Prado and Itamaraju. The Air Group of the Military Police of Bahia (Graer) employs three aircraft to specifically meet urgent demands for social defense and firefighters who were on vacation were called in to assist in the operations to rescue island residents.

“Once the water goes down, we’ll do a detailed survey of everything that needs to be rebuilt: roads, bridges and houses that were destroyed. But you can only do this survey after the water goes down, because you really need to see the damage , and the technical solution that will be given at each point where that infrastructure was lost,” said Governor Rui Costa.

According to Civil Defense, city halls are still raising the number of homeless and displaced people. Due to the floods, it is very difficult to reach some municipalities.

Helicopters departed from Salvador and from the Advanced Barriers Base to areas where the situation is most critical. Excavators and other equipment were also moved to the sections impacted by the rain on the BA-284 and BR-489.

Patients who were stranded in Cumuruxatiba, in the city of Prado, were taken to the municipal headquarters to receive medical care. The aircraft also carry food baskets and other items to meet the needs of communities isolated by water.