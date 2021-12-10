Unimed Criciúma promotes Sipat and Knowledge Journey aimed at its professionals

Unimed Criciúma is carrying out two initiatives simultaneously: the Internal Week for the Prevention of Accidents at Work (Sipat), which began on Monday, the 6th, and ends on Friday; and the 1st Journey of Knowledge, from Tuesday to Friday. Events aimed at professionals from the Unimed Criciúma Network take place at the Health Plan Operator’s Ballroom.

According to Elaine Gaspar, coordinator of the Specialized Service in Safety Engineering and Occupational Medicine (SESMT) at Unimed Criciúma, Sipat’s objective is to make all employees and physicians aware of the importance of accident prevention, in order to work in a safer environment and make professionals be preventive in their daily lives.

“The key theme of Sipat’s lectures is mental health, a subject that is so important to be addressed after this long period of pandemic. During the week, the Knowledge Journey is also taking place, with important information for the employee’s daily life”, highlights Elaine.

Journey of Knowledge

Simulating a treasure hunt, the I Jornada do Conhecimento brings together different sectors of Unimed Criciúma in a thematic environment. Various information, curiosities and news related to the cooperative are discussed in the space, such as: Organizational Identity, Social Responsibility and Sustainability Program, innovative tools, corporate risks, Personalized Health Care (APS), Telemedicine, work accidents, Protective Equipment Individual (EPIs), among others.

“The objectives of this initiative are to promote integration between all employees and put them in contact with the new projects developed at the institution. In addition, they can see how their activities and work contribute to the positive results of Unimed”, explains the Integration and Quality manager at the cooperative, Sintia Michels Steiner.

The vice-president of Unimed Criciúma, Doctor Clarissa Ines Almeida, was one of the first participants of the Jornada. She says that “the event is excellent, with enormous creativity, with the participation of all sectors and ends the year with a golden key. Even we, who are involved in the day-to-day activities of Unimed, get to know a little more about how our cooperative works”.

The I Jornada do Conhecimento and Sipat is open to all professionals at Unimed Criciúma Hospital, São João Batista Hospital, Health Plan Operator, Búrigo Laboratories and collection points. The visit is carried out in groups of 10 people and must be scheduled in advance.

Text and photos: Vanessa Amando | Press Office Unimed Criciúma