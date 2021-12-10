Unimed London

Dr. Omar Genha Taha, president of Unimed Londrina

And in our special “Sua História na FOLHA” the conversation, today, is with the CEO of Unimed Londrina, Dr. Omar Genha Taha. In the interview, Dr. Omar talks about Unimed’s relationship with the London community – with the organization of various events and actions – and praises Folha de Londrina’s 73 years. “There is no way to talk about Londrina’s history without talking about FOLHA. Folha de Londrina is the history of Londrina, recording everything that has happened and happens in our city”, he emphasizes. The full interview is featured on the MultiTV channel, on YouTube, and via Nassif’s Blog, on Portal Bonde.

FOLHA and Unimed Londrina have a consolidated relationship…

Folha de Londrina and Unimed have a long-standing relationship. FOLHA, 73 years old, Unimed, 50 years old. Folha de Londrina was one of the first companies to be our partners. Importantly, FOLHA documented all the great moments of Unimed Londrina, we talked about the DOM, the launch of the hospital, emergency care, and even about the foundation of Unimed.

Dr., you were also a FOLHA collaborator, correct?

When I arrived in Londrina, in 1980, the following year I had the opportunity to collaborate with FOLHA. At the time, I was invited to do a column on health/medicine. It was a very good and interesting experience, which I cherish. And since that time, Folha de Londrina opened space to talk about health, technology, and always had this vanguard in communication.

2021 is a special year for Unimed Londrina, which celebrates its 50th anniversary…

For sure! We have made a great publicity about this fact, a commemorative book was launched, which can be accessed on our website, through a QR Code. The history of Unimed Londrina is very rich, because it is basically the history of medical corporatism in Brazil, which is 56 years old. Today, we can say that it was a very successful story. Unimed Londrina’s project is a winner, consolidated, with about 200 thousand customers, 1200 cooperated doctors, working, acting in a network, doing quality technical work and providing excellent service.

Unimed organizes several events for the community…

We want to have a relationship with the community to solve the health of the entire population. We held several events that impact the entire community that are already traditional, such as our race, the night race, the bike ride and now also with some cultural events. The objective is always to interact in a positive way with the community so that they have the perception that our cooperative is taking care of them.

What are the next steps?

Unimed has several future and impact projects that will bring many benefits, both to our users and to the entire community. We have a very large project for dialogue between the cooperative and the public sector. Our vaccine clinic, which works very efficiently in the distribution of the most modern products and which is not just for Unimed users, but for the entire community of Londrina. We also have a project to implement and grow our existing units, both in the multi-specialty clinic and in the structuring and expansion of our Emergency Room. The DOM is also being doubled and in 2022 we will have many more projects. And our 150-bed hospital was approved, located in a privileged area of ​​the city, with easy access, quality, technology and differentiated service.

