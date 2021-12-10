Unimed Porto Alegre’s Urgency and Emergency Service turns 18 — Health Sector

This month, the SOS Unimed, urgent and emergency service of Unimed Porto Alegre, turns 18. With 13,461 assistances in 2020 alone, the cooperative’s service represents medical security not only for beneficiaries, but also for society, since the service was present in important situations and events in Porto Alegre.

“SOS Unimed integrates the services that materialize Unimed Porto Alegre’s Way of Caring”, reinforces the president of the Board of Directors of the cooperative, Flávio da Costa Vieira .

For the medical coordinator of SOS Unimed, Denise Soares Magalhães, the service has an excellent purpose to make a difference in caring for people. “We are present in the sensitive moments of many people, from the first cry at birth to the final hug at farewell. In addition, we support public health, with our teams acting in moments that impact society, in the care and transport of patients”, he emphasizes. SOS Unimed also marks the lives of professionals, such as the cooperative doctor retired by Unimed Porto Alegre, Jussara Athaydes de Abreu. “I started at SOS when he started operating, to learn and provide pre-hospital care. We grew together, the service and I, in welcoming patients”, he recalls.

SOS Unimed for society

In addition to the beneficiaries of the service, the society also had the support of the medical service in various situations, such as races and football matches, ensuring the medical safety of the participants. The Grenal duo games, Expointer and the Porto Alegre International Marathon are some of the great events that count with SOS Unimed. The service also provides assistance to the public health network, with support from hospitals in the Capital.

Among the outstanding facts was the assistance to the victims of the Kiss nightclub fire. On the day of the tragedy, on January 17, 2013, the SOS Unimed was activated and the medical teams provided ground and air support, with an ambulance and a helicopter, mobilized to receive victims who arrived for care in hospitals in Porto Alegre. More recently, during the pandemic, the urgency and emergency service of Unimed Porto Alegre was responsible for transporting patients who arrived from Manaus and were welcomed in hospitals in the Capital, in the severe oxygen crisis that hit the capital of Amazonas.

During the summer, the medical service also covers the beaches of the north coast of Rio Grande do Sul. In 2022, SOS Unimed will have two ambulances, which will provide expedited care and quality transport for patients.

What is and who can have SOS Unimed

SOS Unimed is a pre-hospital care and removal service, which can be called in cases of urgent and medical emergencies. It is provided at the scene of the occurrence, quickly and effectively, and has teams supported by mobile ICUs equipped with essential items to save lives. In addition, there is a structure for patient stabilization work and a team of health professionals at Unimed Porto Alegre. Among the benefits are 24-hour availability, telephone guidance, and simple and monitored ground transport, as well as being able to be called for assistance anywhere in the coverage area.

affordable value

The service has an affordable value, with an investment of around R$15.00 per month, and anyone can purchase the service, even those who are not Unimed Porto Alegre customers, as long as the plan has hospital coverage.