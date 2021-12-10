“Universo Reduced”: Sandy publishes an open letter to present new music

The new song from Sandy, “Reduced Universe”, arrived on digital platforms in the early hours of this Friday (10/12). The premiere of the clip is scheduled for 11:00 am. Along with the song, Sandy fired an open letter to fans, which you can read in full below.

The song Universo Reduced is an attempt to organize, express or perhaps even exorcise the internal roller coaster of emotions of the past two years. It’s a very introspective song that strives to dig deep into very real sensations – sometimes very subjective and sometimes very objective – that are part of this new vocabulary of emotions that we’ve been forced to live with in recent times.

It completes, in a way, almost a pattern of how I produced the songs in that period (like in the EP: “10:39”). All intense, very introspective and really translating me a lot. I hope that ‘Reduced Universe’ comes to seal this production cycle like this. I keep expecting, next year, to find inner space to write lighter things and go back to living more common everyday things.

For me, in that period, it seemed impossible to produce anything else. It was as if my art, my music couldn’t be lighter because it would sound like a total disconnect from the reality experienced by me and, I imagine, by most people.

Even though I believe that this song could be the end of this dense cycle, it is not, exactly, or only positive. I think it represents the feeling of a lot of people well; something like: “let’s see how things will, in fact, turn out”.

The entire clip was also thinking to bring a symbology in every detail. Something quite non-literal of the sensations we are experiencing. Every environment is “firm, rigid” at the first apparent glance, but inside, it doesn’t have all that solidity. It is, in fact, a tour of sensations expressed by bodily movements or the use of overlays. Everything shows this mixture of feelings that we experienced during this period. Like the contradictory feelings of satisfaction, for example, being able to have greater contact with the family and, at the same time, a despair at not having contact with the world, or even at not having good prospects.

In the music – produced in Spain with Jason Tarver and in Brazil with Lucas (Lima) – care was taken to have arrangements that, in a way, were the complement of all the symbology thought. As if nothing is sounding like it really is. Piano doesn’t sound exactly like a piano, drums don’t sound exactly like drums, strings don’t sound exactly like strings. The only element that sounds “real” and trustworthy is my voice – even though it is choked with all this load of feelings. All of this to, once again, symbolize this feeling that the whole world is there, but it isn’t.

And in this work is, as always, my truth.

With love,

Sandy