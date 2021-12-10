Unusual Ômicron symptom has been observed in children

A London doctor warned of an unusual symptom that has been seen in children infected with the Ômicron variant. According to David Lloyd, they are developing patches on their bodies.

In an interview with Sky News, the general practitioner said that, in addition to the spots, there are rashes on the skin.

Credit: Halfpoint/istockDoctor draws attention to unusual Ômicron symptom in children

“We’ve always had a small group of patients with covid who have a rash, but up to 15% of children with Ômicron have an unusual rash,” he said.

Children diagnosed with the new variant also often experience fatigue, headaches, and loss of appetite – which seems to match the common symptoms of infection with other variants in adults.

However, doctors are suspecting that cases of the Ômicron variant have been more difficult to detect because the main symptoms caused by the variant are different from those currently described by the National Health Service of the United Kingdom (NHS).

Credit: Naeblys/istock Doctors suspect there are many overlooked cases of Ômicron because people are looking for the wrong symptoms.

The main symptoms of covid-19 described by the NHS are persistent cough, fever and loss of taste and smell.

These signs were first listed when the pandemic peaked in March 2020 and the list has remained the same despite the emergence of new strains.

Symptoms without seriousness

Doctors working in South Africa, where the Ômicron variant was first detected, said the main symptoms were muscle pain, tiredness and malaise for 1 or 2 days.

Physician Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Medical Association, said patients reported no loss of taste and smell.