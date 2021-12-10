UOL’s public disagrees with Mileide Mihaile’s departure

The readers of UOL they disagreed with the elimination of digital influencer Mileide Mihaile, in the twelfth plot of “A Fazenda 13”, at dawn today. The ex-panicat Aline Mineiro had been the person chosen by our audience to leave the RecordTV reality show.

In the voting, Aline Mineiro received 27.59% of the votes and was the least voted to be in the 13th edition of the rural reality show. Mileide Mihaile was in second place in preference, with 35.87% of the votes, and Solange Gomes ended up as the most voted to stay, with 36.54%.

During polling day, Mileide Mihaile and Solange Gomes competed for the position of public’s favorite to stay in the game, while Aline Mineiro was indicated as the twelfth eliminated for gathering the fewest votes to stay in the game by the audience of “A Fazenda 2021” on our portal.

In the vote count for “The Farm 13”, however, Mileide Mihaile waved goodbye to the R$1.5 million prize with only 32.38% of the votes to follow. Aline Mineiro was the most voted to continue, with 35.14%, and Solange Gomes ended up in second place, with 32.48%.

In all, 59,309 thousand votes were counted in the poll, which measures exclusively the preference of readers of the UOL. It has no scientific sampling value and also does not interfere with the progress of the program.

After Mileide Mihaile leaves, who deserves to win 'The Farm'?

