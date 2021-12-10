UOL’s public disagrees with Mileide Mihaile’s departure

The readers of UOL they disagreed with the elimination of digital influencer Mileide Mihaile, in the twelfth plot of “A Fazenda 13”, at dawn today. The ex-panicat Aline Mineiro had been the person chosen by our audience to leave the RecordTV reality show.
Table of Contents
The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality?
poll closed
Total of 59309 votes
36.54%
35.87%
27.59%
Total of 59309 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.
In the voting, Aline Mineiro received 27.59% of the votes and was the least voted to be in the 13th edition of the rural reality show. Mileide Mihaile was in second place in preference, with 35.87% of the votes, and Solange Gomes ended up as the most voted to stay, with 36.54%.
During polling day, Mileide Mihaile and Solange Gomes competed for the position of public’s favorite to stay in the game, while Aline Mineiro was indicated as the twelfth eliminated for gathering the fewest votes to stay in the game by the audience of “A Fazenda 2021” on our portal.
In the vote count for “The Farm 13”, however, Mileide Mihaile waved goodbye to the R$1.5 million prize with only 32.38% of the votes to follow. Aline Mineiro was the most voted to continue, with 35.14%, and Solange Gomes ended up in second place, with 32.48%.
In all, 59,309 thousand votes were counted in the poll, which measures exclusively the preference of readers of the UOL. It has no scientific sampling value and also does not interfere with the progress of the program.
After Mileide Mihaile leaves, who deserves to win ‘The Farm’?
1.27%
22.22%
3.21%
3.76%
2.48%
38.27%
3.01%
25.77%
Total of 5607 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.
Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’
1 / 11
Dayane was the 11th eliminated
Dayane was pulled from the stall after Rico was voted the most voted in the house. Marina made her debut in the countryside being the most voted by the public.
Play/Playplus
two / 11
Liziane came out on the 1st farm
Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall.
Play/Playplus
3 / 11
Mussunzinho came out on the 2nd farm
Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game.
Play/Playplus
4 / 11
Erika left in the third field
Erika Schneider, the knockout of the week, was the most voted for by the house. Tiago Piquilo was left in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame.
Play/Playplus
5 / 11
Victor was the fourth eliminated
Gui Araujo was appointed by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show.
Play/Playplus
6 / 11
Lary was the 5th eliminated
Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm
Play/Playplus
7 / 11
Tati was the 6th eliminated
Gui Araújo was nominated by the farmer, Rico the most voted in the house and he pulled Tati from the bay to the garden.
Play/Playplus
8 / 11
Erasmus was the 7th eliminated
Erasmus was pulled from the field, Rico the farmer’s nominee and the most voted to stay in the game.
Play/Playplus
9 / 11
Tiago was the 8th eliminated
Dayane was nominated by the farmer, Sthe the most voted in the house and Tiago was pulled by the stall…
Play/Playplus
10 / 11
Valentina was the 9th eliminated
Aline Mineiro was nominated by leader Gui Araujo. Solange was left in the remaining one and Valentina went to the fields by the power of the flame.
Play/Playplus
11 / 11
Gui Araujo was the 10th eliminated
A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo was the tenth eliminated