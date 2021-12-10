US Agency Authorizes Use of AstraZeneca Antibody Cocktail Against Covid-19 | Coronavirus

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized, on Wednesday (8), the use of the antibody cocktail produced by AstraZeneca to prevent cases of Covid-19 . The drug is only indicated for individuals with weak immune systems, such as people with cancer, or who have a history of serious side effects caused by vaccines.

The antibody cocktail, called Evusheld, is authorized only for adults and adolescents who are not infected. with the new coronavirus and have not recently been exposed to an infected individual, the regulator said.

Pfizer and BioNTech claim that three doses of the vaccine neutralize omicrons

Coronavac: over 60 need 3 doses to be considered protected, says Opas

The authorization of the treatment, consisting of two monoclonal antibodies (tixagevimab and cilgavimab), marks a significant step for AstraZeneca, which is still seeking authorization to use its vaccine against Covid-19 in the country.

The vaccine produced by the manufacturer against Covid-19 used in several countries, including Brazil, has not yet been approved by the US authorities.

Last month, AstraZeneca has signed a deal to supply the US government with 700,000 doses of Evusheld, after studies reveal what the drug was able to reduce by 77% the risk of people developing any symptoms of Covid-19 when exposed to the virus.

While vaccines rely on an intact immune system to develop targeted antibodies and infection-fighting cells, Evusheld contains laboratory-made antibodies designed to stay in the body for months to contain the virus if infected.

AstraZeneca’s treatment, given as two sequential injections, is designed to last from several months to a year.