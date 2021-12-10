US wins extradition appeal for Julian Assange

The United States won an appeal in the London Court to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, accused of conspiracy and espionage crimes by the US government.

The decision was taken by judge Timothy Holroyde this Friday (10). The new extradition request had been approved by the British court in October.

Through social media, Assange’s fiancee declared that the decision of the British Court was a “serious misuse of justice”.

According to WikiLeaks, Assange cannot appear in court for the defense.

remember the case

The US government filed a lawsuit against the journalist because WikiLeaks published a series of documents and videos in 2010 and 2011 regarding the country’s military operation in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The material revealed that the US military had killed hundreds of civilians in the first country – deaths that were not officially recorded.

In Iraqi territory, according to the documents, the United States would be responsible for the deaths of 66,000 civilians, in addition to having tortured prisoners.

According to the US government, Assange conspired to obtain the material and the publication put the lives of the country’s military at risk.

Lawyers for the WikiLeaks founder say the process is political, as well as jeopardizing press freedom.

*Subject under update