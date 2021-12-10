USDA maintains unchanged estimate for the soybean crop in BR, but reduces it to…

keeps ending stocks of US soybeans and corn unchanged

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) brought its new monthly supply and demand bulletin this Thursday (9) without changing anything in the numbers of soybeans and corn in the North American scenario of the 2021/22 harvest. Closing stocks for both were unchanged from the November bulletin and market reaction on the Chicago Board of Trade is also shy given the lack of news.

SOY

The ending stocks of soybeans in the US 2021/22 were at 9.25 million tons and, despite being maintained, they came in below market expectations of a slight increase to 9.58 million. Exports were also maintained and estimated at 55.79 million tons.

Global soy production was revised downwards and is now projected by the USDA at 381.78 million tons, against 384.01 million in the previous bulletin. Thus, stocks fell from 103.78 to 102 million tons.

The highlight was the soybean crop in China, which was estimated from 19 to 16.4 million tons, stocks went – for the 2021/22 crop – from 35.69 to 34.08 million tons, but imports kept at 100 million tons. Brazil’s production continued at 144 million tons and Argentina’s at 49.5 million tons.

CORN

In corn, ending stocks were held at 37.92mt – the same figure as last month – and also slightly lower than the average market expectations of 37.77mt. The other projections were also unchanged, with exports still at 63.5 million tons and the use of cereal for the production of ethanol at 133.36 million tons.

On the other hand, the USDA revised the world corn crop and estimated 1,208.73 billion tons, against 1,204.62 in the November bulletin. Thus, ending stocks rose from 304.42 to 305.54 million tons.

Brazilian production is still expected at 118 million tons and Argentina at 54.5 million.