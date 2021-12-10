Vagner Mancini goes down for the sixth time and equals record holders

No coach has been relegated more than six times in the Brazilian Championship. By the way, this is the terrible number that was reached by Vagner Mancini in 2021, after coaching Grêmio for 14 matches in the national competition.

He equaled record holders Adilson Batista, Gilson Kleina and Hélio do Anjos. In the list of five, he left behind names such as Antônio Lopes, Lori Sandri and Toninho Cecílio.

Interestingly, he spent the entire competition on two jobs, showing that the directors of Guarani and Botafogo realized that the problem was not with the coach but with the teams.

In addition to Vagner Mancini, this was also the second relegation of Felipão, who in 2012 had participated in 24 games for Palmeiras. Tiago Nunes, still with his short career, had never fallen again.

Vagner Mancini is now demoted hex

Hired from América-MG for being able to quickly impose his game on the teams where he goes, Mancini couldn’t do a good job. The performance with him was worse than Felipão.

His contract still runs until the end of 2022 with Grêmio, he was without the million-dollar prize he would have won for saving the club and will still carry the burden of yet another relegation. Check out the years in which Mancini demoted teams:

(14 games) – Guild 2021

(16 games) – Win 2018

(38 games) – Botafogo 2014

(15 games) – Sport 2012

(23 games) – Ceará 2011

(38 games) – Guarani 2010

