Verstappen beat Hamilton to lead free practice 1 in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen led the TL1 at Yas Marina (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

The first act of the decision of the Formula 1 title in the 2021 season took place this Friday afternoon (10) in Abu Dhabi and had Max Verstappen as the winner in the main duel against Lewis Hamilton. The Red Bull driver was the fastest in free practice 1 at Yas Marina by scoring 1:25s009, being predominantly faster in the second sector of the track. The seven-times champion, in turn, made his best lap with a time just 0.033 slower compared to the Dutchman, but had the lap deleted for having exceeded the track limits. Thus, Valtteri Bottas, who says goodbye to Mercedes this weekend, was second on the timesheet, followed by Hamilton, third.

It was a very balanced training in terms of time, with the top five separated by just 0s369. Sergio Pérez was just 0.008 slower than Hamilton and finished the session in fourth, while Yuki Tsunoda was the surprise of the afternoon, being just 0.015 behind the Mexican and closing the top-5 at Yas Marina.

Fernando Alonso secured sixth place with Alpine, followed by AlphaTauri by Pierre Gasly. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, with Ferrari, finished the session eighth and ninth, respectively, while Sebastian Vettel closed the fastest ten list, less than 1s behind the leader of the session. The novelty of the training was the presence of British of South Korean descent Jack Aitken, who made the TL1 with Williams in place of George Russell.

Max Verstappen was fastest of the afternoon at Yas Marina (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Formula 1 will speed up again soon, from 10 am (GMT-3), with free training 2 at Yas Marina, always broadcast live via the subscription channel BandSports and the F1 TV Pro streaming service. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

The opening of the decisive and final weekend of the season began with the dispute between the two great rivals and protagonists of the year for the first position of free practice 1 at Yas Marina. Lewis Hamilton, on soft tires, scored 1min27s148 and took the lead in the opening minutes of the session. Soon after, Max Verstappen spiked 1min26s463, also with the red compounds, but then the seven-time champion tried to make the change with 1min26s290 to retake the lead with ten minutes of TL.

For a few short minutes, the position of P1 even had an ‘intruder’: Fernando Alonso, with Alpine and 1min26s271 as the best time at that moment. But Verstappen returned to the top with a time 0s544 faster than the two-time champion, nailing 1min25s602. Then, Hamilton tried to overcome his rival, made the best mark in the first sector, but missed in the final part of the lap and scored 1:25s820, just enough to move up to second.

Detail for McLaren’s special painting for the Abu Dhabi GP (Photo: McLaren)

With 20 minutes of training completed, Verstappen was first, followed by Hamilton, Sergio Pérez, Valtteri Bottas, Alonso’s Alpine and Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, with AlphaTauri in seventh.

Verstappen and Hamilton returned to the track for another streak of fast laps. Max spiked 1min25s300 and reinforced his condition as the leader of the practice with the best mark in sectors 2 and 3. Lewis then did a purple stretch — best time — in the first sector, but he couldn’t improve his mark in the sequence of the lap and was 0s252 of the rival’s brand.

Even with better performance, Verstappen complained of an unusual problem with the steering wheel, which was a little sloppy.

Ferrari did not appear well in the opening minutes of the TL1 in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Ferrari)

With less than 30 minutes left in practice, Red Bull led with Verstappen and had Pérez in third, while Mercedes appeared in second and fourth with Hamilton and Bottas, respectively, while Gasly was fifth with AlphaTauri. The position of the Ferraris drew attention, only in P14 and P15 with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc next.

Hamilton then returned to the track with a new set of soft tires. Again, Lewis managed to make the best mark in the first sector of the track, but he was not able to evolve enough in the sequence of the lap to surpass Verstappen. Although he had made a faster time, the seven-time champion was 0.055 behind the rival’s time.

On the other hand, Verstappen repeated his best performance in sectors 2 and 3 of the track and scored 1min25s009 to beat Hamilton by 0s346 and consolidate his lead in the afternoon at Yas Marina.

Lewis made another attempt at a fast lap, improved again in the first sector, lost time in the middle of the track, but improved towards the end of the circuit. The Brit’s time was 0.033 slower compared to Max, while Bottas moved up to third after leaving Pérez behind on the timesheets. The surprise was the presence of Yuki Tsunoda in fourth, with consistent rhythm, also ahead of the Mexican.

Only then Hamilton had his time deleted for exceeding the track limits and dropped to third. Pérez returned to fourth place after turning around just 0.015 quicker compared to Tsunoda, who dropped to fifth on the final stretch of the afternoon session at Yas Marina.

Ultimately, after 60 minutes of activity, Formula One saw Verstappen win the first battle of the decisive round of the title bout against Hamilton over the weekend in Abu Dhabi.

1 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:25.009 23 two V BOOTS Mercedes 1:25,205 +0.196 27 3 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:25,355 +0.346 25 4 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:25,363 +0.354 24 5 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:25,378 +0.369 23 6 F ALONSO alpine 1:25,625 +0.616 26 7 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:25,822 +0.813 28 8 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:25,846 +0.837 20 9 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:25,886 +0.877 26 10 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:26.007 +0.998 26 11 AND OCON alpine 1:26,025 +1,016 25 12 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:26,123 +1,114 26 13 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:26,189 +1,180 25 14 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:26,409 +1,400 25 15 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:26,608 +1,599 26 16 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:26,676 +1,667 29 17 J AITKEN Williams Mercedes 1:27,481 +2,472 27 18 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:27,487 +2,478 27 19 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:27,698 +2,689 24 20 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:28,305 +3,296 22

