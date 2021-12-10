Verstappen sees Red Bull “lack of pace” in fast lap in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen led the first free practice but was only fourth in the TL2 led by Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi and left with more suspicion than optimism. This Friday (10), the Dutchman acknowledged that Red Bull is not very fast in fast laps, although the pace improves in longer stints.

Max explained that it wasn’t the dream job start for the team, but he warned: the team is still in the process of understanding the track and the car better.

“We’re still learning and understanding some things, but clearly we didn’t have the performance we planned. We lack a bit of rhythm in fast laps, but in long stints we are a little more competitive”, he said.

Max Verstappen was somewhat suspicious of the pace in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Speaking of the novelties at the track, Verstappen understands that Abu Dhabi has also improved in terms of valuing the drivers’ touches.

“I think the track is a little more fun to drive. In general, faster corners are really more fun, especially because the last sector was very tight, now there is a little more space, the change was positive”, he added.

Verstappen basically has to get ahead of Hamilton to be F1 champion for the first time. The two arrive tied to the decision and, if they are zero, it is the Dutch who takes the advantage in the tiebreaker, for having more victories.

Formula 1 picks up speed again in Abu Dhabi on this decisive Saturday. Free practice 3 is scheduled for 7am (Brasilia, GMT-3), while the classification for the definition of the starting grid for the last race of the year takes place at 10am. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

