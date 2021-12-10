Verstappen starts decision up front in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen led the first training session for the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Dutchman started at the front the big decision of the season, which takes place this Sunday at Yas Marina.

The Red Bull driver scored 1:25.009s to lead the Mercedes duo. Valtteri Bottas was second and Lewis Hamilton third.

Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s teammate, was fourth, followed by AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda.

Fernando Alonso led the session for Alpine, but ended up in sixth place, ahead of Pierre Gasly.

The Ferrari duo finished the TL1 in the P8 and P9, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, respectively.

Sebastian Vettel, from Aston Martin, completed the top 10.

Formula 1 returns this Friday (10) with the TL2 at 10 am, Brasília time. F1Mania will be LIVE and in REAL TIME with all F1 activities at Yas Marina.

Check out the TL1 result valid for the Abu Dhabi GP:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’25.009

2) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’25.205

3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’25,355

4) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’25,363

5) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’25,378

6) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’25.625

7) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’25.822

8) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’25.846

9) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’25.886

10) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’26.007

11) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’26.025

12) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’26.123

13) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’26.189

14) A.Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’26.409

15) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’26,608

16) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’26,676

17) Jack Aitken (Williams/Mercedes) 1’27,481

18) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’27,487

19) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’27,698

20) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’28.305