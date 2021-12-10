Video: Boss Fires 900 Workers for Zoom | World-News | Online Diary

Get fired over the Christmas period and via videoconference. This was the situation experienced by more than 900 employees of a company in the United States.

Last week, Vishal Garg, CEO of mortgage company ‘Better.com’, announced the layoffs of about 9% of its employees at a meeting via the Zoom app.

In three minutes 900 employees were fired from the company during a virtual meeting weeks before the holiday season. The information was published last Monday, 6th, by the Exame portal.

“If you’re on this conference call, you’re part of the unlucky group being fired […] Your contract here is terminated with immediate effect”, said the company’s deputy director at the meeting.

The video of the mass layoffs went viral on social media. A company representative spoke out about the case and said in an interview with CNN that it is ‘distressing’ to have to fire employees, especially at this time of year.

However, he justified the choice by stating that: “A low debt balance sheet and a small and focused workforce allowed us to enter a radically evolving residential property market.”

Check out the footage.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpjqbvLkPUw