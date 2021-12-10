Video shows the power of the python snake strike that attacked man in the face and didn’t want to let go | Studio 87.7 FM Radio

A video showing the power of a python snake’s strike went viral this week on YouTube and social media.

According to the portal Hype, the recording was made in Vietnam, where large snakes like pythons are also kept as pets.

This seems to be the case in the video, which shows the moment when the snake jumps out of the box it was in and lands a right strike in the face of a man. Next to it was a woman with a baby, which makes the moment even more tense.

For the snake to release its victim, other people’s efforts were necessary. The pythons have sharp teeth to dig right into their prey and be able to wrap their body around them.

The species is not poisonous, but in addition to infections, a bite can yield painful wounds that need stitches.

In 2020, hunter Mike Kimmel captured a 5 meter tall python and its nest with 22 eggs near Florida’s Everglades National Park. On the occasion, he showed the damage that the snake can do to its fangs and its strength.

Source: Metro