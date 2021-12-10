Vietnam City Wants To Ban Cat and Dog Meat Sale | World

A tourist city in Vietnam has pledged to ban the sale of cat and dog meat, announced this Friday (10) the local authorities. It is the first time this has happened in the country where this type of practice is considered traditional.

In Vietnam – the second largest consumer of dogs in the world, only behind China – more than five million units of these animals are consumed each year. By eating meat, it is believed, bad luck is removed.

Authorities in Hoi An, a historic trading port and UNESCO world heritage site, signed an agreement with animal rights group Four Paws International (Four Paws International) to ban the sale and consumption of these meats.

“We want to help promote animal welfare by eradicating rabies, ending the trade in cat and dog meat and turning the city into a major tourism destination,” said Deputy Mayor Nguyen The Hung.

Julie Sanders of Four Paws International said this is a pivotal moment that will set an example for other cities in Vietnam.

A national poll commissioned by the animal rights group showed that only 6.3% of the 600 Vietnamese interviewed consumed this type of meat and that 88% supported the ban.

This tradition is in decline due to rising incomes, which favor the adoption of dogs and cats as pets, but dog meat is still easily found in Hanoi.

“I don’t believe that anyone should ban the consumption of dog meat. It’s our culture,” Hanoi resident Phan Van Cuong told AFP.