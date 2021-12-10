Viih Tube about kisses in GKay’s Smudges: ‘There’s no one left anonymous’

The 21-year-old Viih Tube’s kisses at GKay’s Farofa, the three-day birthday party for influencer and actress Gessica Kayane, are still causing a stir. Today, the ex-BBB spoke again about the matter and said that there is not an anonymous one left that she has not stayed.

Through a series of questions asked by Instagram followers, Viih Tube talked about the people he kissed at the event.

“I hooked up with a lot of people, but a lot of them were anonymous people. I don’t think there’s an anonymous person left that I didn’t kiss,” she said.

The ex-BBB said that, at the event, there were two people she wanted to kiss, but she couldn’t stay. “Do you believe that?” she joked.

On whether or not her parents approve of her stance at the party, she said parents don’t have a problem with that.

“My parents know the daughter they have. In fact, my father said he was passing out. My mother follows everything, she knows details of my life”, said the influencer.

The ex-BBB said that was already like that within the reality show, she enjoyed everything inside the most watched house, but she just didn’t kiss anyone because she was dating. In October, Viih Tube ended the relationship with Bruno Magri after three years.

“Actually, I was like that in the BBB. I enjoyed the parties the same, madly, I got high. But the making out part, no, because I was dating. When I love, I love. When I’m dating, I’m faithful. The energy was the same, only you guys had a little rancidity about me because I was doing a lot wrong,” she said.

In the questions box, she said that she is traveling tomorrow to Porto Seguro, Bahia, after being asked when the next party is. “I’m going to Porto tomorrow, on the others’ graduation trip, that’s it. Fucking break,” she joked.

Viih also shared a video of Lipe Ribeiro, one of the people she stayed with at GKay’s Farofa, in a video call with her mother, Viviane Felício, to talk about the influencer’s kisses at the event.