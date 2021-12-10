Vivas Pharmacies, the link that unites | podcast

We came to increase the entire therapeutic arsenal that already existed in the SUS

Planting, harvesting, and formulating medicines. All done in communities and within the Unified Health System (SUS). The pillars that form the Living Pharmacies show us that today the use of medicinal plants in their different pharmaceutical forms is no longer a distant reality.

“The Viva Pharmacy is SUS. It works directly with those people who do not have access to differentiated health, but who do have access to medicinal plants, herbal medicines, to their rational use, making everything turn into health”, points out Kallyne Bezerra , coordinator of the Pharmacia Viva Hortos Therapeutics program in Maranhão (MA).

There, the project began in 2016 in the 30 municipalities with the lowest Human Development Index (HDI) in the state, bringing together science, ancestry and community development.

The public served is wide. Quilombola communities, indigenous villages, Afro-Brazilian terreiros and even prisons. In 2021, there are 187 cities covered and 300 doctors who prescribe herbal medicines in the state.

Herbal Medicines for Chronic Diseases

A big hit during the pandemic was honey-cress syrup, which worked as a nice expectorant to boost immunity.

“At that Covid heyday, it was one of the syrups we produced the most, as well as guaco, which we also taught to produce. And everything there in the laboratory. They learned it and made it at home,” recalls Bezerra.

Today, local plants, including Jambolão and Pata de Vaca, are also used to fight chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

“Diabetes is a very high rate. Hypertension, especially from 2020 to now, has increased a lot in municipalities. So, we have specific plants for these two pathologies. We also have a lot of worms, joint pain, people with low immunity. And it is always the same complaint. Weakness and often because there is nothing to eat”, explains the pharmacist, who led the project, inspired by the legacy of Terezinha Rêgo, an educator from the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA).

Productive arrangement in Betim (MG)

In the municipality of Betim, Minas Gerais, Farmácia Viva has existed since 2004 and is one of the oldest in the country. There, the use of herbal medicines has been crucial for the treatment of wounds and dermatitis.

Sidnéia Zacour, pharmacist responsible for the Viva Pharmacy in the city, says that prescriptions are also common in patients with anxiety and depression.

“The advantage of phytotherapy is this. You can do this work not only in healing but also in prevention”, points out Zacour.

Before being manipulated, the plants are cultivated in the local productive arrangement, a nursery with several seedlings. The space is also a stage for popular education actions for the processing of species.

“The work that we do, in addition to this cultivation, this production of herbal medicines, is also health education. So we do conversation circles in the units, with seedling donation. It’s in an attempt to really get the patient to know about the plants”, explains the pharmacist.



The population of Betim (MG) gained confidence in the Pharmacy Viva unit in the city, one of the first in the country / Betim City Hall (MG)

Admission to SUS

The use of medicinal plants is a traditional indigenous knowledge that also permeates the history of healers in the country.

Based on these popular teachings, the Live Pharmacy model emerged in Ceará, in 1983, through the work of Professor Francisco José de Abreu Matos. But the project would only be instituted in the Unified Health System (SUS) decades later, in 2010.

The creation of the Brazilian Association of Live Pharmacies (ABFV), this year, was an important step so that the initiatives are present throughout the national territory and do not depend on the good will of states and municipalities.

“One of the difficulties that we encounter is precisely the political discontinuity. When there is an effective budget, the manager leaves, the manager enters, but that budget is guaranteed, such as tripartite medicines, for the purchase of basic and essential medicines. has this amount in relation to the number of inhabitants”.

In SUS, there are four pharmaceutical forms for the use of medicinal plants: fresh plants, dried plants, and manipulated or industrialized herbal medicines. Today, there are more than 400 herbal medicines registered at Anvisa and their use takes place primarily in Primary Care.

“We came to increase the entire therapeutic arsenal that already existed in the SUS. So, we came to add”, concludes Zacour.

Edition: Douglas Matos