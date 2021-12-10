Volkswagen shows more images of the new generation of Amarok pickup truck

After Ford reveal the new generation of ranger, now it’s time for Volkswagen show a little more of next Amarok. Is that the medium pickup trucks will share the platform in the new generation. Therefore, the German brand takes the opportunity to clear up any doubts about the continuity of its medium pickup in South America.

This is because, in addition to new designs, Volkswagen confirms the production of the new Amarok in South Africa and also in Argentina, in Pacheco, where the pickup is currently produced. Thus, the new Ranger and Amarok will continue to come from the neighboring country fully renovated from 2023. Even, in the case of Ranger, there should be unreleased hybrid version.

Ford/Disclosure

However, for now, Volkswagen does not give hints of the new generation of its pickup. The drawings show just a little more of the new design, and make it clear that the German brand’s model will have a very different look than the new ford ranger, despite both sharing the project. In the sketches, the new Amarok it’s full of creases and looks thicker.

Of course, for now, these are just sketches. But the production version is ever closer to appear, with its premiere scheduled for 2022. Thus, it is certain that the new Amarok will have the most current Volkswagen style, with the headlights fully integrated into the grille made up of straight lines that enhance this aspect most robust of the brand’s utilities.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

Interior is revealed for the first time

The new designs of VW Amarok 2023 show the truck in a safari setting. Thus, they refer to the Wilderness Foundation Africa (WFA) rhino protection campaign. The wildlife protection organization has had the German brand’s pickup truck as a support vehicle for its operations in South Africa since 2011 – that is, for a decade.

But, in addition to the partnership, one of the sketches shows for the first time the interior of the new generation of Amarok. And the design finally reveals a touch point for Volkswagen’s pickup with the new Ford Ranger. Both will have a large multimedia screen on the dashboard, in a vertical arrangement, thus following the interior design trend of pickup trucks.