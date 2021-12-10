Volkswagen Starts Production of Upgraded Jetta in Mexico

Volkswagen started in Puebla, the production of the updated Jetta, which will serve the local and Latin American market, having already been introduced in the USA, where it was first shown.

The only VW notchback sedan in the American market, as the Passat NMS was discontinued and the Arteon is a fastback, the Jetta has an important role, to maintain the brand in a segment that is slowly dying in certain regions.

Here, the Jetta is only available in the sports version GLI 350 TSI, the only one left of a range that already had four versions, but which did not withstand the pandemic, high dollar and pressure from SUVs like the Jeep Compass.

With a more attractive look, the Jetta made in Mexico will continue to be sold in Brazil, however, in reduced offer. The “offensive” of VW is in SUVs, but the sedan will have its niche in the portfolio of the Brazilian subsidiary.

The updated GLI will come to keep the Jetta name for a while here, however, what could change the course of the sedan around here is the electrification plan led by São Bernardo do Campo.

In this case, the return of the Hybrid version with 1.4 TSI Flex engine, however, without external recharging and made in Brazil (the engine), but this should take a long time, since there is no date for VW to start flex hybrids here .

Due to the high price, it would be an interesting option. However, for now, the Jetta GLI should do well, as well as perhaps a Highline version.

Having arrived here in 2018 in the current generation, the Jetta even initially tried to put up a resistance to the Japanese and had good sales at first, but with SUVs dominating the scene, it and the other midsize sedans were directly hit.

The Jetta is still an interesting car for those who want to escape the SUV fad, but only in the GLI version, it is even more focused on sports enthusiasts.