Volpi asks São Paulo for reflection and laments bad year: “Unpleasant and disappointing” | São Paulo

São Paulo goalkeeper Tiago Volpi called the team’s 2021 season disappointing. In an interview given off the pitch of Independência, after the 2-0 defeat by América-MG, in the last round of the Brasileirão, the shirt 1 gave reason to the recent protests by fans, who even complained about the team in Belo Horizonte.

— The fan has the right to protest because it was a year far below what is expected from a team the size of São Paulo. Now it’s time to reflect so that it will be a much better year in 2022, so that we can all be aware of what we did, good or bad, because, excluding Paulistão, it was a very unpleasant and very disappointing year – he lamented.

More about São Paulo

+ Check the notes on the defeat to América-MG

+ Clube sets the date for voting on the budget forecast

1 of 2 Tiago Volpi in América-MG x São Paulo — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF Tiago Volpi in América-MG x São Paulo — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

Despite the bad results, São Paulo reached the last round still able to qualify for the Copa Libertadores, but on the field the team returned to playing badly.

— Today’s game ends up being a reflection of what we ended up being all year. The fan is right. Well in the Libertadores group stage, well in the Campeonato Paulista, but a difficult year. The way it started, we didn’t expect that we would end up fighting relegation and with performances that we really don’t even have to talk about,” added Volpi.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

Highlights: América-MG 2 x 0 São Paulo, for the 38th round of the Brasileirão

Champion of Paulistão, in the first title won by the club after almost nine years, São Paulo disappointed mainly in the Brazilian Championship.

The team fought not to be relegated until the penultimate round, when they beat Juventude and got rid of the drama of Série B. With 48 points, Tricolor finished Brasileirão in 13th position.

A Voz da Torcida – Caio: “End of an exhausting year!”