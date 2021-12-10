Waiting for an agreement with a new supplier, Botafogo designs uniforms for 2022 | firefight

Despite not having yet defined who will be the supplier of sports equipment for next year, Botafogo has already designed the 2022 uniform. The current contract with Italian Kappa ends in December this year and the club continues negotiating to define which brand will be on the right side of the alvinegro chest for next season.

Among the competing companies, the most advanced conversations are with the Brazilian company Volt – which is also the supplier to Figueirense, América-MG, Santa Cruz, among others. However, there are more companies in the competition, including Kappa itself, which has been in charge of the club’s uniforms since the middle of 2019. It is certain that the club will not go for its own brand next season, as there would not be any timely for implementation.

The definition of who will be the supplier of Botafogo will come out later this year, as the club needs to put the new uniform into action before the men’s debut in the Campeonato Carioca. The first game of the main team in 2022 is scheduled for January 23, the penultimate Sunday of the month, when they face Boavista, away from home.

As much as it hasn’t hit the hammer yet, Botafogo doesn’t plan for next year’s supplier to go beyond 2024, when Durcesio Mello’s term ends. The current board has always claimed that it does not intend for contracts signed by one administration to invade the next administration.

If the chosen brand is not Kappa, there will still be a transition process between one supplier and another that should take place in the first months of next year. If the professional must debut in the State with the new design that the club has designed, regardless of the supplier – something that has happened before – this would be gradually updated in the youth categories and also in women’s football.

One of the issues to be resolved by Botafogo for 2022 is the functioning of physical stores. After the success of the online partnership, one of the club’s goals is to reestablish the operation of at least two stores by March, according to the Targets Plan. They would be located at General Severiano’s headquarters and also at Nilton Santos Stadium. In an interview with GE in October, Botafogo’s business director, Lenin Franco, said that the return of the physical store is directly related to the definition of the 2022 supplier.

– The development of the physical store is closely linked to the development of the sporting goods supplier. Because there are different formats and business models. There are business models that the brand provides but does not operate the store, so you have to have a third party. If it is this model, it needs to open competition to those interested in this issue, which takes longer. There is a model in which the brand itself operates the store – if we go that route, there will be a moment when the brand itself takes over immediately – and there is the model that if it were its own brand, the club would operate the store, if it wanted, to further increase revenue. But the store will be entirely linked to the resolution of sports equipment.

