Walcyr Carrasco opens the game about the controversial departure of Camila Queiroz from Globo

Walcyr Executioner opened the game about the end of Secret Truths 2, of Globoplay, without Camila Queiroz. The author even touched on the subject of the actress’ departure, which made a splash last month.

On Gshow’s Novela das 9, podcast, the writer of the soap opera talked about the absence of the protagonist Angel in the last chapters of the plot.

“We had recordings up to the last chapter. So it’s not something that the story has been cut, none of that, because we already had recordings”, explained the novelist, guaranteeing that the character will appear in the last episode.

There were already excerpts of the outcome ready when Camila Queiroz was removed from the cast of Verdades Secretas. However, the production will also use other scenes shot by a stuntwoman.

“What happened I never saw happen… I prefer not to go into details, because it was her issue with the network. But, I’ve never seen it happen, someone in the home stretch has a problem like that. I prefer not to talk too much, let it hang in the air. It wasn’t easy for me, no”, said Carrasco.

When asked about speculations that the death of the character Gui, who is Angel’s husband in the story, was an accident or murder, Walcyr Carrasco gave a clue: “It’s a valid question: Angel may have killed Gui. Or not…”.

He even reflected on his long list of hit novels: “The secret is the author’s delivery. The author has to surrender to the project. I don’t believe in that person who technically writes, makes a project, a plan… I don’t: I’m writing with my heart as I feel the characters. I think the secret is this, it is this personal and emotional delivery. If I write a scene and I don’t get emotional about it, why are you going to get emotional?”.

Behind the Scenes of Secret Truths

As announced, Camila Queiroz left the cast of Verdades Secretas 2 and made it impossible for her to participate in a possible third season of the novel by Walcyr Carrasco.

Because of the fight between her and Globo, the author took Camila from her Instagram friends network. She did the same. The playwright did not express any public comments about his former partner. The artist even sent hints in the official note about her version of the facts:

“The actress never refused to record, and persistently tried to work around the adversities with the company by mutual agreement, which unfortunately was not possible.”