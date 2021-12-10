Wanessa Camargo recalls comparisons with Sandy and alcohol problems | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Wanessa Camargo remembers the beginning of her career

Wanessa Camargo recalled the traumas of the past, when she began her artistic career at the age of 17, making success with the hit “O amor não leave”. The singer opened her heart and revealed how she had to deal with criticism for being Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter.

“When I went to do my first show, I was really scared. I was sure it was going to be a success, and the first song broke out. I learned by doing, I made a lot of mistakes, it was very fast. My father had this power to put me on programs, but I didn’t have that technical quality and, many times, I skidded. That’s when they came up: ‘Wanessa doesn’t sing…’. It affected me, it affected me more than I could imagine”, she vents in the documentary “It’s the amor: Família Camargo” on a streaming platform.

Sandy Comparisons

She recalls that, at the time, she also suffered from comparisons with Sandy: “I started to see a comparison with an artist I really like, Sandy. They did a deal that ended up becoming a form of marketing. And I felt bad about it. that. I liked Sandy and Junior a lot. I was a fan, I would go to their shows. And it hurt me because I was afraid she would think I wanted to imitate her.”

Problem with alcohol and abusive relationships

Wanessa said that, due to the comparisons, she became even more insecure than she already was: “Whatever they were saying, I also believed. ‘That she (I) didn’t sing… That she wasn’t talented… That only I was there because I was the daughter of who I was… I believed that too, because I didn’t believe in myself”, she said.

“And I always reacted with one: ‘they won’t knock me down’. Instead of treating that lack of self-love, I started to be aggressive. There is a stage in my career where I start to have a problem with alcohol, wrong and abusive relationships… .”.

panic crisis

The singer says that she started therapy last year, during the pandemic, and reports that she has suffered from a panic attack since she was 22 years old and that she was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. Since then, he had the help of medication to maintain his mental health and get out of a period of crisis.

“The panic doesn’t come, it just explodes on the spot. But it starts to be mentally built up much earlier. That’s when I’m already to a degree that I’ve lost my reason and I believe I’m dying. You feel tachycardia, shortness of breath, tightness in his chest, his whole body tingling and giving shock. I can’t believe that one day I can be at peace with this and not look back and feel this panic again.”

In another excerpt of the documentary, Wanessa vents to her father, crying. “You feel like a turd as a human being, feel incapable, a failure. (…) I think I’m going to die.”